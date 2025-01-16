BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.The pound fell to 0.8438 against the euro, 1.2201 against the U.S. dollar and 1.1126 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 0.8408, 1.2248 and 1.1170, respectively.Against the yen, the pound edged down to 190.46 from an early high of 190.94. The pound fell earlier to a 1-1/2-month low of 189.83 against the yen.If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.85 against the euro, 1.20 against the greenback, 1.07 against the franc and 186.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX