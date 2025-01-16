DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (D) (CE2D LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jan-2025 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 15-Jan-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 64.7515 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4794994 CODE: CE2D LN ISIN: LU1737652310 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1737652310 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CE2D LN Sequence No.: 370949 EQS News ID: 2068947 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 16, 2025 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)