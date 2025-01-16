UPM-Kymmene Oyj: UPM Raflatac unveils new swatchbooks for wine, spirits, beverage and premium labeling

HELSINKI, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UPM Raflatac is excited to announce the launch of its new swatchbooks for wine, spirits, beverage and premium labeling. The swatchbooks, available in a compact and larger-scale format in the EMEIA market, allow printers, brands and designers to assess the texture, color and esthetics of a wide portfolio of high-quality label materials.

"Swatchbooks are essential tools for printers and designers, providing both a visual and tactile feel of label materials. Our goal was to present our solutions in a way which is both user-friendly and uniquely inspirational for the target market," describes Stefano Pistoni, Senior Manager, Business Growth, Wine and Spirits Label Solutions, UPM Raflatac.

The swatchbooks include UPM Raflatac's SmartChoice paper and filmic solutions. These solutions help support brand-owners wanting to reduce their environmental impact through materials with recycled content and renewable or resource-optimized raw materials. Detailed product information for these and other solutions is accessible via QR codes throughout the swatchbook. Examples of the featured SmartChoice solutions are:

Carbon Action PP UCO, an ISCC PLUS certified bio-circular face film made with 30% renewable content on a mass-balance basis, enabling quantified carbon footprint reduction.

Forest Film, the world's first ISCC certified wood-based plastic label material.

Ocean Action, the world's first certified label material to fight ocean bound plastic pollution.

Drops WSA PCR-FSC, a unique textured paper with 100% recycled fiber share.

To develop the swatchbook design, UPM Raflatac collaborated with multiple-time Pentawards winning design agency Maba, and industry leading printer Grafical also participated in the project. By collaborating with such well-established value chain partners UPM Raflatac was able to gain insights from the actual users of swatchbooks, enabling the creation of the best possible user experience.

"The beautiful design of the new swatchbooks is inspired by UPM's Finnish heritage and Nordic nature. This, combined with innovation and design traditions, is showcased throughout the new swatchbooks, featuring shapes that resemble Finnish lakes and an innovative, nature-inspired aesthetic," says Carles Anadon, Senior Manager, Business Growth, Consumer Label Solutions, UPM Raflatac.

The swatchbooks will be on display officially for the first time at Packaging Première, part of Paris Packaging Week 2025, at stand B22 on 28-29 January.

Click here to download images.

View video about the creation of the swatchbooks.

For further information please contact:

Carles Anadon, Senior Manager, Business Growth, Consumer Label Solutions, UPM Raflatac, carles.anadon@upmraflatac.com, +34 937 131 900

Stefano Pistoni, Senior Manager, Business Growth, Wine and Spirits Label Solutions, UPM Raflatac, stefano.pistoni@upmraflatac.com, +39 348 211 3245

UPM, Media Relations

Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com

UPM Raflatac

UPM Raflatac offers high-quality self-adhesive paper and film products including label materials, graphics solutions and removable self-adhesive products. We operate 13 factories and deliver our innovative and sustainable products through our global network of distribution terminals.?We are one of UPM's growth businesses and employ around 3,100 people. Our sales reached almost EUR 1,5 billion (USD 1,6 billion) in 2023. Find out how we are labeling a smarter future beyond fossils at www.upmraflatac.com.

Follow UPM Raflatac on LinkedIn |Facebook |YouTube | Instagram

UPM

We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 16,600 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10,5?billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore - Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on X | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | UPM biofore beyondfossils

