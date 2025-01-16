Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.01.2025
PR Newswire
16.01.2025 10:36 Uhr
Safeguard Equipment, Inc.: Safeguard Expands to the UK Through Partnership with Horizon

POST FALLS, Idaho, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeguard Equipment, a leader in advanced personal safety technology, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Horizon, a premier distributor of cutting-edge technology and safety equipment, to distribute its flagship product, the Compass Pro Emergency Response System (ERS), in the United Kingdom. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Safeguard's mission to provide enhanced safety solutions to field workers globally.

Safeguard Equipment is an industry leader in personal safety technology

The Compass Pro ERS is a state-of-the-art device designed to improve safety and efficiency in high-risk environments. Trusted and relied upon by thousands of field workers, the device features real-time electrical hazard detection, fall alerts, SOS capabilities and live monitoring, making it an indispensable tool for industries such as utilities, telecommunications and construction.

"Partnering with Horizon in the UK positions Safeguard to make a substantial impact on worker safety in the regions," said Tim Ledford, CEO of Safeguard Equipment. "Horizon shares our commitment to delivering innovative safety solutions, and their extensive market expertise makes them an ideal partner for this initiative."

Horizon will serve as the exclusive distributor of Compass Pro ERS in the United Kingdom. With decades of experience and a reputation for excellence, Horizon is well-equipped to bring Safeguard's solutions to a broad spectrum of industries.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Safeguard Equipment to introduce the Compass Pro ERS to our UK clients," said Richard Casey, Managing Director of Horizon Utility Supplies. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide innovative tools that protect and empower workers in hazardous environments."

For more information on Safeguard Equipment and the Compass Pro Emergency Response System, visit SafeguardEquipment.com. For media inquiries, please contact PR@TeamInnoVision.com.

About Safeguard Equipment
Safeguard Equipment is an industry leader in personal safety technology, dedicated to creating innovative tools that save lives and prevent injuries in high-risk work environments. With a focus on reliability and user-centered design, Safeguard continues to set new standards in safety technology.

About Horizon
Horizon is a UK-based distributor specializing in advanced safety equipment and technology. With a customer-focused approach and a history of delivering innovative solutions, Horizon has built a strong reputation across multiple industries.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2597423/Safeguard_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/safeguard-expands-to-the-uk-through-partnership-with-horizon-302351045.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
