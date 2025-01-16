Anzeige
16.01.2025
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 16

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 15 January 2025 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,572.17p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,618.36p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.4% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 7.0%. There are currently 83,622,105 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

16 January 2025


