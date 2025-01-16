Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.01.2025
PR Newswire
16.01.2025 11:30 Uhr
Fair Oaks Capital ETFs - Dividend Declaration

Finanznachrichten News

Fair Oaks Capital ETFs - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 16

Fair Oaks Capital ETFs - Dividend Declaration

Fund nameShare class nameISINCurrencyRecord DateEx datePayment dateDividend typePer share rate
Fair Oaks AAA CLO FundUCITS ETF EUR Dist.LU2785470191EUR14/01/202515/01/202520/01/2025Quarterly12.85

Fair Oaks AAA CLO Fund is a sub-fund of Alpha UCITS SICAV.


Should you have any queries, please do not hesitate to contact Fair Oaks Capital.

Investor Relations
Fair Oaks Capital Ltd
Phone: +44 (0) 20 3034 0400
Email: ir@fairoakscap.com


