Fair Oaks Capital ETFs - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 16

Fair Oaks Capital ETFs - Dividend Declaration



Fund name Share class name ISIN Currency Record Date Ex date Payment date Dividend type Per share rate Fair Oaks AAA CLO Fund UCITS ETF EUR Dist. LU2785470191 EUR 14/01/2025 15/01/2025 20/01/2025 Quarterly 12.85

Fair Oaks AAA CLO Fund is a sub-fund of Alpha UCITS SICAV.



Should you have any queries, please do not hesitate to contact Fair Oaks Capital.

Investor Relations

Fair Oaks Capital Ltd

Phone: +44 (0) 20 3034 0400

Email: ir@fairoakscap.com