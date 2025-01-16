Anzeige
WKN: A0HMX9 | ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 | Ticker-Symbol: B6S
Frankfurt
15.01.25
08:10 Uhr
14,900 Euro
-0,600
-3,87 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BRITVIC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRITVIC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,40016,00013:15
Dow Jones News
16.01.2025 11:46 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Britvic plc: Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Britvic plc (BVIC ) 
Holding(s) in Company 
16-Jan-2025 / 10:14 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00B0N8QD54 
Issuer Name 
BRITVIC PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Morgan Stanley 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
US 
Name      City of registered office Country of registered office 
Morgan Stanley Wilmington, Delaware   USA

4. Details of the shareholder 

Name                  City of registered office Country of registered office 
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc London          UNITED KINGDOM

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

13-Jan-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

15-Jan-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 10.895544       0.062501            10.958045   27536132 
or reached 
Position of previous      11.088416       0.062389            11.150805 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B0N8QD54                   27379077                    10.895544 
Sub Total 8.A       27379077                     10.895544%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Expiration Exercise/    Number of voting rights that may be acquired if  % of voting 
Type of financial instrument date    conversion   the instrument is exercised/converted       rights 
                     period 
Right of recall over     at any   at any time   11192                       0.004454 
securities lending agreements time 
Sub Total 8.B1                      11192                       0.004454%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
Equity Swap       15/05/2025  at any time      Cash          144100       0.057345 
Equity Swap       20/03/2026  at any time      Cash          1763        0.000702 
Sub Total 8.B2                                   145863       0.058047%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of     % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled   equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking   the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
Morgan 
Stanley 
(Chain 1) 
Morgan    Morgan Stanley 
Stanley    Capital 
(Chain 1)   Management, LLC 
Morgan    Morgan Stanley 
Stanley    Domestic 
(Chain 1)   Holdings, LLC 
Morgan    Morgan Stanley 
Stanley    Capital 
(Chain 1)   Services LLC 
Morgan 
Stanley 
(Chain 2) 
Morgan    Morgan Stanley 
Stanley    Capital 
(Chain 2)   Management, LLC 
Morgan    Morgan Stanley 
Stanley    & Co. LLC 
(Chain 2) 
Morgan 
Stanley 
(Chain 3) 
Morgan    Morgan Stanley 
Stanley    International 
(Chain 3)   Holdings Inc. 
Morgan    Morgan Stanley 
Stanley    International 
(Chain 3)   Limited 
Morgan    Morgan Stanley 
Stanley    Investments 
(Chain 3)   (UK) 
Morgan    Morgan Stanley 
Stanley    & Co.      10.895543                            10.895543% 
(Chain 3)   International 
       plc 
Morgan 
Stanley 
(Chain 4) 
Morgan    Morgan Stanley 
Stanley    Capital 
(Chain 4)   Management, LLC 
Morgan    Morgan Stanley 
Stanley    Smith Barney 
(Chain 4)   LLC 
Morgan 
Stanley 
(Chain 5) 
Morgan    Morgan Stanley 
Stanley    International 
(Chain 5)   Holdings Inc. 
Morgan    Morgan Stanley 
Stanley    International 
(Chain 5)   Limited 
Morgan    Morgan Stanley 
Stanley    Europe Holding 
(Chain 5)   SE 
Morgan    Morgan Stanley 
Stanley    Europe SE 
(Chain 5)

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

15-Jan-2025

13. Place Of Completion

Mumbai

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      BVIC 
LEI Code:    635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  371065 
EQS News ID:  2069221 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2069221&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2025 05:14 ET (10:14 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
