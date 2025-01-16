WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings came in at $644 million, or $3.86 per share. This compares with $457 million, or $2.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.Excluding items, M&T Bank Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $691 million or $3.92 per share for the period.M&T Bank Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q4): $644 Mln. vs. $457 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.86 vs. $2.74 last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX