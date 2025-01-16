Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 16

16 January 2025

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 15 January 2025

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £49.237million Including current year income and expenses £49.496million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 259.47p Including current year income and expenses 260.84p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 259.85P Including current year income and expenses 261.09p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

