CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $6.399 billion, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $2.838 billion, or $0.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.4% to $25.347 billion from $21.959 billion last year.Bank of America Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q4): $6.399 Bln. vs. $2.838 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.82 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $25.347 Bln vs. $21.959 Bln last year.