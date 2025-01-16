BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's consumer price inflation accelerated further in December to the highest level in eight months, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.The consumer price index rose 3.4 percent year-over-year in December, faster than the 2.8 percent rise in November.Moreover, this was the highest inflation since April, when prices had risen 3.7 percent.The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 5.1 percent from 4.8 percent a month ago. Similarly, housing and utility costs increased at a faster pace of 2.8 percent versus a 2.3 percent gain a month ago.Transport charges rebounded 1.6 percent versus a 0.5 percent fall in the previous month.On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent after rising 0.4 percent in November.The average annual rate of inflation for the year 2024 was 3.0 percent, the agency said.EU-harmonized inflation climbed to 4.5 percent in December from 4.0 in the prior month. Monthly, the HICP rose 0.2 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX