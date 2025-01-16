CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - With no major negative surprises on the inflation front in the U.S., world market sentiment improved considerably. Upbeat corporate results also boosted sentiment.Wall Street Futures are however directionless after a strong rally on Wednesday. European benchmarks are trading on a mostly positive note. Positive sentiment prevailed in the Asian markets also.The Dollar Index traded flat. Bond yields hardened across regions. Crude oil prices declined amidst an easing in geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Gold rallied amidst a soft CPI update from the U.S. Cryptocurrencies rallied.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 43,127.60, down 0.22% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,964.80, up 0.25% Germany's DAX at 20,611.02, down 0.02% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,353.94, up 0.64% France's CAC 40 at 7,618.58, up 1.93% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,095.65, up 1.26% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,594.50, up 0.32% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,327.00, up 1.38% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,236.03, up 0.28% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,522.89, up 1.023%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0288, down 0.03% GBP/USD at 1.2206, down 0.29% USD/JPY at 155.78, down 0.38% AUD/USD at 0.6210, down 0.27% USD/CAD at 1.4379, up 0.24% Dollar Index at 109.11, up 0.01%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.658%, up 0.11% Germany at 2.5425%, up 0.57% France at 3.363%, up 0.51% U.K. at 4.7650%, up 0.61% Japan at 1.209%, up 0.33%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Mar) at $81.44, down 0.72%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $78.37, down 0.43%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $2,738.34, up 0.76%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $98,787.58, up 2.27% Ethereum at $3,327.17, up 4.22% XRP at $3.13, up 14.10% BNB at $708.87, up 2.69% Solana at $202.95, up 8.86%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX