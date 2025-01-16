NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $3.714 billion, or $2.22 per share. This compares with $1.517 billion, or $0.85 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.8% to $16.223 billion from $12.896 billion last year.Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q4): $3.714 Bln. vs. $1.517 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.22 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $16.223 Bln vs. $12.896 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX