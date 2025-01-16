Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Letzte Chance, bevor die Bohrer dieses "Monster"-Vorkommen bei einem 13-Millionen-Unternehmen ansteuern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.01.2025 14:06 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stefanini Group: Stefanini Recognized as an ExceptionalPerformer in Whitelane Research's 2024 German IT Sourcing Study

Finanznachrichten News

Global technology partner Stefanini excels in Workplace Services Satisfaction Rankings

COLOGNE, Germany, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stefanini, a global leader in technology solutions and trusted innovation partner, has been named an ExceptionalPerformer in the Workplace Services category of Whitelane Research's 2024 German IT Sourcing Study. This prestigious recognition highlights Stefanini's unwavering focus on delivering innovative, scalable, and customer-centric workplace solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of German businesses.

Stefanini Group Logo

Notably, Stefanini ranks 1st in customer satisfaction in Workplace Services in Germany, underscoring its commitment to delivering quality solutions to clients.

The 2024 study, based on insights from over 280 top IT-spending organizations in Germany, evaluated more than 900 IT sourcing relationships. Stefanini's inclusion as an ExceptionalPerformer underscores the company's ability to consistently deliver excellence, earning the trust and loyalty of its clients.

"At Stefanini, we believe that every workplace solution should be as dynamic as the people it serves," said Rik Demeulemeester, VP of Sales at Stefanini Group. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our teams and our commitment to empowering businesses in Germany with transformative solutions that enhance efficiency and innovation."

The report identifies workplace services as a critical area for outsourcing growth, with organizations increasingly seeking partners that can provide secure, innovative, and cost-effective solutions. Stefanini's strong ranking reflects its ability to address these demands with agility and creativity, helping clients navigate evolving challenges in today's competitive landscape.

Key Study Highlights
The Whitelane Research 2024 German IT Sourcing Study offers deep insights into IT sourcing trends and service provider performance. Stefanini's recognition highlights its strengths in:

  • Delivering client-centric workplace services that optimize operations and enhance user experiences.
  • Supporting digital transformation and innovation through tailored, reliable solutions.
  • Building trust and long-term partnerships, as evidenced by high satisfaction and retention rates.

Driving Excellence for the Future
Stefanini continues to invest in cutting-edge technologies and innovative practices to meet the ever-evolving needs of its clients. With a people-first approach, Stefanini empowers organizations to achieve their goals, ensuring they stay ahead in an increasingly digital world.

Sustained Excellence Reflected in NPS

Success requires adaptability, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction. Stefanini EMEA's 2024 Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 73.8 demonstrates this dedication to delivering exceptional customer experiences. This marks the fourth consecutive year with NPS scores of 66 in 2021, 63.4 in 2022, 65.4 in 2023, and an impressive 73.8 in 2024. This consistent upward trend in NPS reflects Stefanini's relentless pursuit of excellence and its ability to adapt to evolving customer needs.

About Whitelane Research

Whitelane Research
Whitelane Research is a leading independent research organization specializing in IT sourcing across Europe. For over a decade, we have provided invaluable insights through our renowned studies, featuring feedback from 2,000+ client organizations evaluating over 5,000 IT sourcing relationships annually. With more than 500 in-depth interviews with IT executives conducted each year, Whitelane Research serves as the definitive authority in identifying Europe's top-performing service providers.

About Stefanini
For over 35 years, Stefanini has been a trusted global technology solutions partner, helping organizations navigate complexity and unlock opportunities. From workplace services to digital transformation and beyond, Stefanini delivers scalable, sustainable, and client-focused solutions that drive measurable success.

For more details on Stefanini's recognition in the 2024 German IT Sourcing Study, visit https://whitelane.com/germany-2024/.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2053451/Stefanini_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stefanini-recognized-as-an-exceptionalperformer-in-whitelane-researchs-2024-german-it-sourcing-study-302352990.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.