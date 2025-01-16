Key biomarkers and cutting-edge treatments, such as PARP inhibitors and immunotherapy combinations, drive advancements in TNBC outcomes

Novotech, the leading global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO), has released a comprehensive report analyzing the global clinical trial and drug development landscape for Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC). The report highlights significant advancements in therapeutic strategies, regional clinical trial activity, and evolving biomarkers driving innovative TNBC treatments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250113960593/en/

A Highly Aggressive Breast Cancer Subtype

TNBC, representing 10-15% of breast cancer cases worldwide, is characterized by the absence of key receptors (ER, PR, HER2), limiting the efficacy of targeted hormonal therapies. Despite advances, TNBC remains associated with poor survival rates, with metastatic cases exhibiting five-year survival of under 12%

Global Clinical Trial Insights

From 2019 to 2024, over 1,500 clinical trials for TNBC were initiated globally, highlighting a robust commitment to improving patient outcomes. Key findings include:

Regional Leadership : North America led TNBC trials (39%), followed closely by Asia-Pacific (33%), Europe (21%), and ROW (7%). The United States accounted for 83% of North America's trials, while China and Australia emerged as regional leaders in Asia-Pacific.

: North America led TNBC trials (39%), followed closely by Asia-Pacific (33%), Europe (21%), and ROW (7%). The accounted for of North America's trials, while and emerged as regional leaders in Asia-Pacific. Biomarker-Driven Research : Novel biomarkers such as BRCA1/2 mutations, PD-L1 expression , and FGFR amplifications are increasingly targeted to drive precision therapies.

: Novel biomarkers such as , and are increasingly targeted to drive precision therapies. Trial Density Recruitment: Asia-Pacific's lower trial density and faster recruitment rates provide unique opportunities for TNBC-focused research, supported by a large and diverse patient pool.

Innovation in Therapeutics

TNBC drug development reflects a multi-stage pipeline, with 78 Phase I, 97 Phase II, and 12 Phase III trials underway. The evolution of therapeutic strategies includes:

Targeted Therapies : PARP inhibitors, immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), and novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are transforming treatment paradigms.

: PARP inhibitors, immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), and novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are transforming treatment paradigms. Combination Approaches: Synergistic therapies combining immunotherapy, chemotherapy, and targeted agents are enhancing efficacy.

Significant Opportunity in Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region, with its genetic diversity and unmet clinical needs, remains a focal point for TNBC trials. Novotech's presence in key Asia-Pacific markets provides a strategic advantage in accelerating clinical research for novel TNBC therapies.

About Novotech Novotech-CRO.com

Founded in 1997, Novotech is a global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) focused on partnering with biotech and small to mid-size companies to accelerate the development of advanced and novel therapeutics at every phase.

Recognized for its industry-leading contributions, Novotech has received numerous prestigious awards, including the Fierce CRO 2024 Excellence Award in Clinical Trial Management and Global Operations, Frost Sullivan 2024 Global Biotech CRO of the year award, Clinical Trials Arena 2024 Excellence Awards in Business Expansion, Innovation and Marketing, 2024 Employer of Choice, 2024 Great Place to Work in the US, 2024 Brandon Hall Gold Award, CRO Leadership Award 2023, the Asia Pacific Cell Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Excellence 2023, the Asia-Pacific Contract Research Organization Company of the Year Award since 2006.

The Company offers a comprehensive suite of services including laboratories, Phase I facilities, drug development consulting, regulatory expertise, and has experience with over 5,000 clinical projects, including Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials and bioequivalence studies. With a presence in 34 office locations and a dedicated team of 3,000+ professionals worldwide, Novotech is a trusted end-to-end strategic partner of choice.

For more information or to speak to an expert team member visit www.Novotech-CRO.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250113960593/en/

Contacts:

Media

Toyna Chin

mediacontact@novotech-cro.com

USA: +1 415 364 8135