Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2025) - Join Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) at the AMEBC Roundup Conference held at the Vancouver Convention Center East. Forum's exploration team will be available at booth #920 in the Core Shack to review and discuss drill core from the 2024 drilling program at the Aberdeen Uranium Project located in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut on Wednesday January 22 and Thursday January 23. Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Vice President of Exploration will also be presenting in the Critical and Base Metals Session at 3:15pm on Tuesday January 21.

To register visit https://roundup.amebc.ca/register/

Rick Mazur, President & CEO, stated, "Rebecca will be giving an interesting talk on how perseverance in exploration can lead to discovery. This year's drill program in the Thelon Basin successfully expanded the footprint of our two basement-hosted uranium discoveries at Tatiggaq and Qavvik and initiated our search for large unconformity contact-type deposits with drilling at the Ned, Ayra and Loki targets. We believe that a generational uranium mining district is unfolding in Nunavut."

Technical meetings with management and partnering inquiries on Forum's portfolio of uranium and energy metals projects in Saskatchewan, Nunavut and Idaho can be arranged by contacting:

Rick Mazur, President & CEO at 604-630-1585 or email mazur@forumenergymetals.com

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is focused on the discovery of high-grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. Visit: https://www.forumenergymetals.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.

President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237399

SOURCE: Forum Energy Metals Corp.