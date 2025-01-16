WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rebounded by more than expected in the week ended January 11th.The Labor Department said initial jobless claims climbed to 217,000, an increase of 14,000 from the previous week's revised level of 203,000.Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 210,000 from the 201,000 originally reported for the previous week.The bigger than expected increase came after jobless claims fell to their lowest level since hitting 200,000 in the week ended February 17, 2024.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX