WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia released a report on Thursday showing a substantial turnaround by regional manufacturing activity in the month of January.The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity skyrocketed to a positive 44.3 in January from a negative 10.9 in December, with a positive reading indicating growth. Economists had expected the index to jump to a negative 5.0.Looking ahead, the Philly Fed said the diffusion index for future general activity jumped to 46.3 in January from 33.8 in December, suggesting more widespread expectations for overall growth over the next six months.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX