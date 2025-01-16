Kindeva Drug Delivery awarded up to $129 million to supply DuoDote autoinjectors to the Strategic National Stockpile

ST. LOUIS, Mo. and WOODBURY, Minn., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindeva Drug Delivery's global health security division, Meridian Medical Technologies, LLC, secured a contract valued at up to $129 million to supply DuoDote®, a chemical nerve agent antidote autoinjector, to the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), managed by the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

DuoDote® is an FDA-approved dual-chamber autoinjector, containing atropine and pralidoxime chloride, and is indicated for the treatment of poisoning by organophosphorus nerve agents as well as organophosphorus insecticides.

Kindeva manufactures DuoDote® in the U.S. for distribution at strategic locations across the U.S. as part of the country's emergency preparedness program to protect civilians from chemical nerve agent attacks. The treatment will be stockpiled and available for rapid deployment as part of the SNS CHEMPACK program.

Milton Boyer, CEO of Kindeva, commented: "Kindeva is a global force in medical countermeasure development, manufacturing and supply. As a trusted partner to the SNS, this contract underscores the ongoing importance of maintaining readiness against potential threats."

Milton Boyer continued: "Our long-standing partnership with the SNS reflects our commitment to national preparedness and our ability to deliver crucial medical countermeasures when they are needed most. With our extensive experience in this space, we are proud to continue supporting the U.S. government's efforts to protect public health and safety."

The DuoDote® autoinjectors will be manufactured and distributed from Kindeva's fill-finish facility in St. Louis, Missouri. Kindeva is a leading global CDMO with vast expertise in drug delivery devices.

About Kindeva Drug Delivery

Kindeva Drug Delivery is a leading global powerhouse CDMO for sterile injectable, pulmonary, nasal, transdermal, and intradermal finished dose. We are committed to manufacturing more tomorrows for our customers, colleagues, and patients around the world. We deliver unrivaled expertise across development, manufacturing, and comprehensive analytical services for a broad range of drug-delivery formats. Through strategic investments in cutting-edge technology, we proactively tackle critical industry challenges, including expanding aseptic injectable fill-finish capabilities and leading the way in green propellant initiatives. Combining forces with a diverse global client base, Kindeva operates state-of-the-art manufacturing, research, and development facilities across the U.S. and U.K.

About Meridian Medical Technologies

Meridian Medical Technologies, LLC, a division of Kindeva Drug Delivery , is a global health security leader that develops and provides medical countermeasures to agencies around the world. The company has been putting emergency care treatment options into the hands of military and civilian defenders for more than 60 years, including the United States Department of Defense, emergency medical services, homeland security, and more than 30 nations around the world, to help defend against critical, time-sensitive, life-or-death situations.

