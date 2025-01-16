TraceGains Partners with Global Forest Watch Pro to Strengthen ESG Efforts Ahead of EU Deforestation Regulations

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceGains , the leading provider of compliance, quality, and innovation solutions for the food and beverage (F&B) industry, is excited to announce its next step on the path toward a more sustainable F&B supply chain with the ability to integrate deforestation data and analysis into the TraceGains enterprise Compliance suite.

Leveraging science-based data and deforestation analysis from Global Forest Watch (GFW) Pro, the supply chain edition of the World Resources Institute's flagship GFW platform, TraceGains can now provide brands and manufacturers the ability to collect, aggregate, and run deforestation analyses on plots of land associated with forest-risk commodities in their supply chain, providing a clear view into deforestation risk.

TraceGains offers an end-to-end solution for the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) encompassing data collection, supplier and ingredient compliance risk questionnaires, plot deforestation analysis, risk analytics, and due diligence statement submissions, which can be triggered automatically through incoming certificates of analyses when goods reach the EU market.

TraceGains simplifies compliance and reduces cost by leveraging the world's leading network of food and beverage manufacturers and suppliers to facilitate data collection and digitalization, which automatically integrate into TraceGains' enterprise suite of compliance analytics and automation tools.

GFW harnesses cutting-edge technology to deliver timely, accurate information about forest ecosystems worldwide, enabling targeted analysis of the agricultural footprint of suppliers and the commodities they provide. This collaboration will support F&B companies with compliance for evolving sustainability standards in Europe, and around the world.

As the EUDR deadline approaches, companies are required to ensure that no shipments come from areas deforested after 2020. With Global Forest Watch's monitoring and risk assessment capabilities, TraceGains customers can confidently track high-risk commodities like palm oil, soy, beef, coffee, cocoa, rubber, and timber, ensuring compliance with regulation while tracking progress against sustainability commitments.

"Our customers are actively leading the way on environmental sustainability, but there are a lot of data sources out there," said Paul Bradley, Senior Director of Product Marketing for TraceGains. "It can be difficult for businesses to navigate the complex data sets and analyses needed to create more sustainable products. Integrating with best-in-class data providers like GFW Pro lets our customers map deforestation risk and conduct risk assessment across their supply chains, bringing all of that intelligence together in one place."

By integrating GFW Pro's data and analyses into TraceGains' existing platform, companies can more effectively track forest-related risks within their supply chains. This visibility supports environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting as well as mandatory disclosure for the EUDR and other emerging regulations, and substantiates green claims. As a result, TraceGains users can identify potential risks, reduce environmental impacts, and maintain transparent supply chains.

About TraceGains:

TraceGains provides a purpose-built marketplace connecting food and beverage (F&B) brands with ingredient and packaging suppliers, powered by a suite of software solutions to manage all business and product-related challenges such as regulatory compliance, nutritional analysis, labeling, new product development and more. Trusted by over 1,200 global clients including half of the top 100 F&B manufacturers, TraceGains is the industry's de facto business hub serving the needs of Product Development (formula/specification management, regulatory global, nutritional calculation), Compliance (supplier, quality and audit management) and ESG. TraceGains represents the largest network of 80,000 supplier locations and a robust database of 550,000 ingredients where brands collaborate on behalf of consumers to develop new products faster while ensuring quality, safety and compliance.

About Global Forest Watch Pro:

Global Forest Watch (GFW) Pro is the supply chains edition of GFW which, since its launch in 2014, has harnessed cutting-edge technology to allow anyone to access near real-time information about forests globally. GFW Pro helps companies achieve supply chain sustainability with analytics that drive impact. More than 1,000 organizations globally, from agricultural and food businesses to financial institutions, use GFW Pro to monitor and manage deforestation risks across their supply chains or investment portfolios. GFW is an initiative of the World Resources Institute. Learn more about GFW Pro at https://pro.globalforestwatch.org/

