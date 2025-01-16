WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Thursday, announced that its Security division has received an order, valued at about $32 million, to deliver Eagle M60 high-energy mobile inspection systems designed for border security applications.The company will also provide related services, including training and operational support.OSIS is currently trading at $164.15 up 0.57 percent or $0.93 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX