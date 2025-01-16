M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) announces fourth quarter 2024 results

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T" or "the Company") reports quarterly net income of $681 million or $3.86 of diluted earnings per common share and full-year net income of $2.59 billion or $14.64 of diluted earnings per common share.
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
4Q24
3Q24
4Q23
2024
2023
Earnings Highlights
Net interest income
$ 1,728
$ 1,726
$ 1,722
$ 6,852
$ 7,115
Taxable-equivalent adjustment
12
13
13
50
54
Net interest income - taxable-equivalent
1,740
1,739
1,735
6,902
7,169
Provision for credit losses
140
120
225
610
645
Noninterest income
657
606
578
2,427
2,528
Noninterest expense
1,363
1,303
1,450
5,359
5,379
Net income
681
721
482
2,588
2,741
Net income available to common shareholders - diluted
644
674
457
2,449
2,636
Diluted earnings per common share
3.86
4.02
2.74
14.64
15.79
Return on average assets - annualized
1.28 %
1.37 %
.92 %
1.23 %
1.33 %
Return on average common shareholders' equity - annualized
9.75
10.26
7.41
9.54
11.06
Average Balance Sheet
Total assets
$ 211,853
$ 209,581
$ 208,752
$ 211,220
$ 205,397
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
23,602
25,491
30,153
27,244
26,202
Investment securities
33,679
31,023
27,490
30,755
27,932
Loans and leases
135,723
134,751
132,770
134,717
132,738
Deposits
164,639
161,505
164,713
163,423
162,094
Borrowings
14,228
15,428
13,057
15,523
13,054
Selected Ratios
(Amounts expressed as a percent, except per share data)
Net interest margin
3.58 %
3.62 %
3.61 %
3.58 %
3.83 %
Efficiency ratio (1)
56.8
55.0
62.1
56.9
54.9
Net charge-offs to average total loans - annualized
.47
.35
.44
.41
.33
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.61
1.62
1.59
1.61
1.59
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
1.25
1.42
1.62
1.25
1.62
Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio (2)
11.67
11.54
10.98
11.67
10.98
Common shareholders' equity per share
$ 160.90
$ 159.38
$ 150.15
$ 160.90
$ 150.15
(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release.
(2) December 31, 2024 CET1 capital ratio is estimated.
Financial Highlights
- M&T's capital position continues to strengthen as the CET1 capital ratio increased for the seventh consecutive quarter to an estimated 11.67% at December 31, 2024, representing a 13 basis-point increase from 11.54% at September 30, 2024. M&T repurchased shares of its common stock for a total cost of $200 million, including the share repurchase excise tax, in the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Net interest margin of 3.58% in the recent quarter narrowed from 3.62% in the third quarter of 2024 reflecting a lower contribution of interest-free funds, partially offset by a higher net interest spread.
- Average loan growth reflected higher average balances of commercial and industrial and consumer loans, partially offset by a reduction in the average balance of commercial real estate loans.
- Higher average deposits reflected growth in average savings and interest-checking deposits and noninterest-bearing deposits and declines in higher-cost time deposits. Lower average borrowings reflected a decline in average short-term borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") of New York.
- An increase in other income in the fourth quarter of 2024 reflected a rise in commercial mortgage banking revenues, a distribution from an equity investment and higher net gains on bank investment securities. Higher other expense in that same period reflected a loss on the redemption of certain of M&T's trust preferred obligations and vacated facility write-downs, partially offset by a pension-related distribution benefit.
- The level of nonaccrual loans improved to 1.25% of loans outstanding at December 31, 2024 from 1.42% at September 30, 2024.
Chief Financial Officer Commentary
"I would like to close out 2024 by thanking our customers for their business and our fellow colleagues at M&T for making a difference in people's lives and the communities we serve. M&T enters 2025 with resolute focus on enhancing capabilities to better serve our customers by optimizing our business processes and building more scale and resiliency for continued growth."
- Daryl N. Bible, M&T's Chief Financial Officer
Non-GAAP Measures (1)
Change
Change
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
4Q24
3Q24
3Q24
4Q23
4Q23
Net operating income
$ 691
$ 731
-6 %
$ 494
40 %
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
3.92
4.08
-4
2.81
40
Annualized return on average tangible assets
1.35 %
1.45 %
.98 %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity
14.66
15.47
11.70
Efficiency ratio
56.8
55.0
62.1
Tangible equity per common share
$ 109.36
$ 107.97
1
$ 98.54
11
____________________
(1)
A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release.
M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature.
For the year ended December 31, 2024, diluted net operating earnings per common share were $14.88, compared with $16.08 in 2023. Net operating income was $2.63 billion and $2.79 billion in 2024 and 2023, respectively. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in 2024 was 1.30% and 14.54%, respectively, compared with 1.42% and 17.60%, respectively, in 2023.
Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income
Change
Change
(Dollars in millions)
4Q24
3Q24
3Q24
4Q23
4Q23
Average earning assets
$ 193,106
$ 191,366
1 %
$ 190,536
1 %
Average interest-bearing liabilities
132,313
130,775
1
127,646
4
Net interest income - taxable-equivalent
1,740
1,739
-
1,735
-
Yield on average earning assets
5.60 %
5.82 %
5.73 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
2.94
3.22
3.17
Net interest spread
2.66
2.60
2.56
Net interest margin
3.58
3.62
3.61
Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $1 million from the third quarter of 2024.
- Average interest-bearing deposits at banks decreased $1.9 billion and the yield received on those deposits declined 63 basis points.
- Average investment securities increased $2.7 billion and the rates earned on those securities increased 18 basis points.
- Average loans and leases increased $972 million while the yield received on those loans and leases decreased 21 basis points.
- Average interest-bearing deposits increased $2.7 billion while the rates paid on such deposits declined 24 basis points.
- Average borrowings declined $1.2 billion and the rates paid on such borrowings declined 32 basis points.
Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $5 million compared with the year-earlier fourth quarter.
- Average interest-bearing deposits at banks decreased $6.6 billion and the yield received on those deposits declined 68 basis points.
- Average investment securities and average loans and leases increased $6.2 billion and $3.0 billion, respectively.
- The yield earned on average investment securities increased 75 basis points while the yield received on average loans and leases decreased 16 basis points.
- Average interest-bearing deposits rose $3.5 billion while the rates paid on those deposits decreased 26 basis points.
- Average borrowings increased $1.2 billion while the rates paid on such borrowings declined 8 basis points.
Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $6.90 billion in 2024, a decrease of $267 million, or 4%, from $7.17 billion in 2023.
- Average earning assets increased $5.8 billion to $192.8 billion in 2024 from $187.0 billion in 2023, reflecting purchases of investment securities and loan growth.
- Yields earned on average investment securities and average loans and leases increased 55 and 24 basis points, respectively.
- Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $12.0 billion reflecting a rise in interest-bearing deposits of $9.5 billion and borrowings of $2.5 billion.
- Rates paid on average interest-bearing deposits and borrowings increased 57 and 37 basis points, respectively.
Average Earning Assets
Change
Change
(Dollars in millions)
4Q24
3Q24
3Q24
4Q23
4Q23
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
$ 23,602
$ 25,491
-7 %
$ 30,153
-22 %
Trading account
102
101
1
123
-17
Investment securities
33,679
31,023
9
27,490
23
Loans and leases
Commercial and industrial
60,704
59,779
2
55,420
10
Real estate - commercial
27,896
29,075
-4
33,455
-17
Real estate - consumer
23,088
22,994
-
23,339
-1
Consumer
24,035
22,903
5
20,556
17
Total loans and leases
135,723
134,751
1
132,770
2
Total earning assets
$ 193,106
$ 191,366
1
$ 190,536
1
Average earning assets increased $1.7 billion, or 1%, from the third quarter of 2024.
- Average interest-bearing deposits at banks decreased $1.9 billion reflecting purchases of investment securities, maturities of short-term FHLB advances and increases in average loans, partially offset by increases in average deposits.
- Average investment securities increased $2.7 billion primarily due to purchases of fixed rate agency mortgage-backed and U.S. Treasury securities during the third and fourth quarters of 2024.
- Average loans and leases increased $972 million primarily reflective of higher average consumer loans of $1.1 billion and average commercial and industrial loans and leases of $925 million, reflecting lending activities to financial and insurance industry customers and motor vehicle and recreational finance dealers, partially offset by a decrease in average commercial real estate loans of $1.2 billion.
Average earning assets increased $2.6 billion, or 1%, from the year-earlier fourth quarter.
- Average interest-bearing deposits at banks decreased $6.6 billion reflecting purchases of investment securities and loan growth, partially offset by higher average deposits and borrowings.
- Average investment securities increased $6.2 billion primarily reflecting purchases of fixed rate agency mortgage-backed and U.S. Treasury securities in 2024.
- Average loans and leases increased $3.0 billion predominantly due to higher average commercial and industrial loans and leases of $5.3 billion, reflecting growth spanning most industry types, and average consumer loans of $3.5 billion, reflecting higher average recreational finance and automobile loans, partially offset by a $5.6 billion decline in average commercial real estate loans.
Average Interest-bearing Liabilities
Change
Change
(Dollars in millions)
4Q24
3Q24
3Q24
4Q23
4Q23
Interest-bearing deposits
Savings and interest-checking deposits
$ 102,127
$ 98,295
4 %
$ 93,365
9 %
Time deposits
15,958
17,052
-6
21,224
-25
Total interest-bearing deposits
118,085
115,347
2
114,589
3
Short-term borrowings
2,563
4,034
-36
5,156
-50
Long-term borrowings
11,665
11,394
2
7,901
48
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 132,313
$ 130,775
1
$ 127,646
4
Brokered savings and interest-checking
$ 9,690
$ 8,831
10 %
$ 6,706
44 %
Brokered time deposits
1,740
2,114
-18
7,253
-76
Total brokered deposits
$ 11,430
$ 10,945
4
$ 13,959
-18
Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $1.5 billion, or 1%, from the third quarter of 2024.
- Average interest-bearing deposits rose $2.7 billion, reflecting an increase of $2.3 billion in average non-brokered deposits and $485 million in average brokered deposits.
- Average borrowings decreased $1.2 billion reflecting lower average short-term borrowings from the FHLB of New York in the recent quarter.
Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $4.7 billion, or 4%, from the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Average interest-bearing deposits rose $3.5 billion reflecting a $6.0 billion increase in average non-brokered deposits, partially offset by a $2.5 billion decrease in average brokered deposits.
- Average borrowings increased $1.2 billion reflecting the issuances of senior notes and other long-term debt in 2024, partially offset by lower average short-term borrowings.
Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality
Change
4Q24 vs.
Change
4Q24 vs.
(Dollars in millions)
4Q24
3Q24
3Q24
4Q23
4Q23
At end of quarter
Nonaccrual loans
$ 1,690
$ 1,926
-12 %
$ 2,166
-22 %
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
35
37
-6
39
-9
Total nonperforming assets
1,725
1,963
-12
2,205
-22
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)
338
288
17
339
-
Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding
1.25 %
1.42 %
1.62 %
Allowance for credit losses
$ 2,184
$ 2,204
-1
$ 2,129
3
Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding
1.61 %
1.62 %
1.59 %
For the period
Provision for credit losses
$ 140
$ 120
17
$ 225
-38
Net charge-offs
160
120
34
148
8
Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)
.47 %
.35 %
.44 %
____________________
(1)
Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.
The provision for credit losses was $610 million in 2024 as compared with $645 million in 2023. That decrease reflects a decline in commercial real estate criticized loans, partially offset by growth in certain sectors of M&T's commercial and industrial and consumer loan portfolios. For 2024 and 2023, net charge-offs were $555 million and $441 million, respectively, representing.41% and.33%, respectively, of average loans outstanding. The increased level of net charge-offs in 2024 was predominantly comprised of higher commercial and industrial and consumer loan net charge-offs.
Nonaccrual loans were $1.7 billion at December 31, 2024, $236 million lower than at September 30, 2024 and $476 million lower than at December 31, 2023. The lower level of nonaccrual loans at the recent quarter end as compared with September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 was predominantly attributable to a decrease in commercial real estate nonaccrual loans.
Noninterest Income
Change
Change
(Dollars in millions)
4Q24
3Q24
3Q24
4Q23
4Q23
Mortgage banking revenues
$ 117
$ 109
8 %
$ 112
4 %
Service charges on deposit accounts
131
132
-
121
9
Trust income
175
170
3
159
11
Brokerage services income
30
32
-1
26
18
Trading account and other non-hedging derivative gains
10
13
-33
11
-20
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
18
(2)
-
4
407
Other revenues from operations
176
152
15
145
20
Total
$ 657
$ 606
8
$ 578
14
Noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $51 million, or 8%, from 2024's third quarter.
- Mortgage banking revenues rose $8 million predominantly due to higher gains on sales of commercial mortgage loans.
- The gain on bank investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2024 reflects realized gains on the sales of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac preferred securities.
- Other revenues from operations increased $24 million reflecting a $23 million distribution from M&T's investment in Bayview Lending Group LLC ("BLG") received in the recent quarter.
Noninterest income rose $79 million, or 14%, as compared with the year-earlier fourth quarter.
- Service charges on deposit accounts increased $10 million reflecting a rise in commercial service charges.
- Trust income increased $16 million predominantly due to higher sales and fees from the Company's global capital markets business and improved market performance in the wealth management business.
- The higher gain on bank investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared with the fourth quarter of 2023 reflects realized gains on the sales of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac preferred securities in the recent quarter.
- Other revenue from operations increased $31 million reflecting a $23 million distribution from M&T's investment in BLG.
Noninterest income declined $101 million, or 4%, to $2.43 billion in 2024 as compared with $2.53 billion in 2023, reflecting the sale of the Collective Investment Trust ("CIT") business in April 2023, partially offset by higher service charges on deposit accounts, non-CIT business related trust income, mortgage banking revenues, brokerage services income and distributions from M&T's investment in BLG.
Noninterest Expense
Change
Change
(Dollars in millions)
4Q24
3Q24
3Q24
4Q23
4Q23
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 790
$ 775
2 %
$ 724
9 %
Equipment and net occupancy
133
125
7
134
-1
Outside data processing and software
125
123
1
114
9
Professional and other services
80
88
-7
99
-18
FDIC assessments
24
25
-6
228
-90
Advertising and marketing
30
27
11
26
17
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
13
12
-
15
-15
Other costs of operations
168
128
31
110
52
Total
$ 1,363
$ 1,303
5
$ 1,450
-6
Noninterest expense rose $60 million, or 5%, from the third quarter of 2024.
- Salaries and employee benefits expenses increased $15 million, inclusive of higher incentive compensation.
- Other costs of operations increased $40 million reflecting a $20 million loss on the redemption of certain of M&T's trust preferred obligations and a $27 million write-down of two vacated office facilities in the fourth quarter of 2024. Offsetting these charges was a $12 million benefit associated with the solicited election of certain participants in M&T's pension plan to accept a lump-sum distribution in the fourth quarter of 2024 in lieu of future retirement benefit payments. Other costs of operations in the third quarter of 2024 included costs incurred due to the Company's obligation under various agreements to share in losses stemming from certain litigation of Visa, Inc.
Noninterest expense decreased $87 million, or 6%, from the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Salaries and employee benefits expenses increased $66 million reflecting higher salaries expense from annual merit and other increases and a rise in incentive compensation, partially offset by lower average employee staffing levels.
- Outside data processing and software rose $11 million reflecting higher software maintenance and data processing expenses.
- Professional and other services decreased $19 million largely due to lower consulting expenses.
- The decline in FDIC assessments reflects a $197 million special assessment recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Other costs of operations increased $58 million reflecting, in the fourth quarter of 2024, the redemption of certain of M&T's trust preferred obligations and vacated facility write-downs, partially offset by a benefit related to voluntary lump-sum distributions to certain M&T pension plan participants.
For the year ended December 31, 2024, noninterest expense aggregated $5.36 billion, compared with $5.38 billion in 2023. The $20 million decrease in noninterest expenses reflected FDIC special assessments of $197 million in 2023 and $34 million in 2024, lower professional and other services expense, reflecting lower sub-advisory fees resulting from the sale of the CIT business in April 2023 and a decline in management consulting fees, partially offset by higher salaries and employee benefits expenses, reflecting annual merit and other increases and a rise in incentive compensation, and higher outside data processing and software costs.
Income Taxes
The Company's effective income tax rate was 22.8% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 20.7% and 22.9% in the third quarter of 2024 and fourth quarter of 2023, respectively. Income tax expense in the third quarter of 2024 reflects a discrete tax benefit related to certain tax credits claimed on a prior year tax return. The Company's effective tax rates were 21.8% and 24.3% in 2024 and 2023, respectively. Income tax expense in 2024 as compared with 2023 reflects a discrete tax benefit claimed on a prior year tax return and a net discrete tax benefit related to the resolution of an income tax matter inherited from the acquisition of People's United.
Capital
4Q24
3Q24
4Q23
CET1
11.67 %
(1)
11.54 %
10.98 %
Tier 1 capital
13.20
(1)
13.08
12.29
Total capital
14.72
(1)
14.65
13.99
Tangible capital - common
9.07
8.83
8.20
________________________
(1)
December 31, 2024 capital ratios are estimated.
M&T's capital ratios remained well above the minimum set forth by regulatory requirements. Cash dividends declared on M&T's common and preferred stock totaled $226 million and $35 million, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
The CET1 capital ratio for M&T was estimated at 11.67% as of December 31, 2024. M&T's total risk-weighted assets at December 31, 2024 are estimated to be $156.7 billion.
M&T repurchased 957,988 shares of its common stock in accordance with its capital plan during the recent quarter at an average cost per share of $206.70 resulting in a total cost, including the share repurchase excise tax, of $200 million, compared with 1,190,054 shares at an average cost per share of $166.40 and a total cost, including the share repurchase excise tax, of $200 million in third quarter of 2024. No share repurchases occurred in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.
Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to M&T and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control.
Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict and may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted.
While there can be no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties is complete, important factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation: economic conditions and growth rates, including inflation and market volatility; events and developments in the financial services industry, including industry conditions; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, loan concentrations by type and industry, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; levels of client deposits; ability to contain costs and expenses; changes in M&T's credit ratings; domestic or international political developments and other geopolitical events, including international conflicts and hostilities; changes and trends in the securities markets; common shares outstanding and common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; federal, state or local legislation and/or regulations affecting the financial services industry, or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; governmental and public policy changes; political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition, divestment and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.
These are representative of the factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, as noted, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, and other factors.
M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and M&T assumes no duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.
Financial Highlights
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands)
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Performance
Net income
$ 681
$ 482
41 %
$ 2,588
$ 2,741
-6 %
Net income available to common shareholders
644
457
41
2,449
2,636
-7
Per common share:
Basic earnings
3.88
2.75
41
14.71
15.85
-7
Diluted earnings
3.86
2.74
41
14.64
15.79
-7
Cash dividends
1.35
1.30
4
5.35
5.20
3
Common shares outstanding:
Average - diluted (1)
166,969
166,731
-
167,319
167,002
-
Period end (2)
165,526
166,149
-
165,526
166,149
-
Return on (annualized):
Average total assets
1.28 %
.92 %
1.23 %
1.33 %
Average common shareholders' equity
9.75
7.41
9.54
11.06
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$ 1,740
$ 1,735
-
$ 6,902
$ 7,169
-4
Yield on average earning assets
5.60 %
5.73 %
5.74 %
5.50 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
2.94
3.17
3.17
2.60
Net interest spread
2.66
2.56
2.57
2.90
Contribution of interest-free funds
.92
1.05
1.01
.93
Net interest margin
3.58
3.61
3.58
3.83
Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)
.47
.44
.41
.33
Net operating results (3)
Net operating income
$ 691
$ 494
40
$ 2,630
$ 2,789
-6
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
3.92
2.81
40
14.88
16.08
-7
Return on (annualized):
Average tangible assets
1.35 %
.98 %
1.30 %
1.42 %
Average tangible common equity
14.66
11.70
14.54
17.60
Efficiency ratio
56.8
62.1
56.9
54.9
At December 31,
Loan quality
2024
2023
Change
Nonaccrual loans
$ 1,690
$ 2,166
-22 %
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
35
39
-9
Total nonperforming assets
$ 1,725
$ 2,205
-22
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)
$ 338
$ 339
-
Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
Nonaccrual loans
$ 69
$ 53
31
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
318
298
7
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
1.25 %
1.62 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.61
1.59
Additional information
Period end common stock price
$ 188.01
$ 137.08
37
Domestic banking offices
955
961
-1
Full time equivalent employees
22,101
21,980
1
____________________
(1)
Includes common stock equivalents.
(2)
Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.
(3)
Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.
(4)
Predominantly residential real estate loans.
Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Performance
Net income
$ 681
$ 721
$ 655
$ 531
$ 482
Net income available to common shareholders
644
674
626
505
457
Per common share:
Basic earnings
3.88
4.04
3.75
3.04
2.75
Diluted earnings
3.86
4.02
3.73
3.02
2.74
Cash dividends
1.35
1.35
1.35
1.30
1.30
Common shares outstanding:
Average - diluted (1)
166,969
167,567
167,659
167,084
166,731
Period end (2)
165,526
166,157
167,225
166,724
166,149
Return on (annualized):
Average total assets
1.28 %
1.37 %
1.24 %
1.01 %
.92 %
Average common shareholders' equity
9.75
10.26
9.95
8.14
7.41
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$ 1,740
$ 1,739
$ 1,731
$ 1,692
$ 1,735
Yield on average earning assets
5.60 %
5.82 %
5.82 %
5.74 %
5.73 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
2.94
3.22
3.26
3.26
3.17
Net interest spread
2.66
2.60
2.56
2.48
2.56
Contribution of interest-free funds
.92
1.02
1.03
1.04
1.05
Net interest margin
3.58
3.62
3.59
3.52
3.61
Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)
.47
.35
.41
.42
.44
Net operating results (3)
Net operating income
$ 691
$ 731
$ 665
$ 543
$ 494
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
3.92
4.08
3.79
3.09
2.81
Return on (annualized):
Average tangible assets
1.35 %
1.45 %
1.31 %
1.08 %
.98 %
Average tangible common equity
14.66
15.47
15.27
12.67
11.70
Efficiency ratio
56.8
55.0
55.3
60.8
62.1
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Loan quality
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Nonaccrual loans
$ 1,690
$ 1,926
$ 2,024
$ 2,302
$ 2,166
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
35
37
33
38
39
Total nonperforming assets
$ 1,725
$ 1,963
$ 2,057
$ 2,340
$ 2,205
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)
$ 338
$ 288
$ 233
$ 297
$ 339
Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
Nonaccrual loans
$ 69
$ 69
$ 64
$ 62
$ 53
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
318
269
215
244
298
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
1.25 %
1.42 %
1.50 %
1.71 %
1.62 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.61
1.62
1.63
1.62
1.59
Additional information
Period end common stock price
$ 188.01
$ 178.12
$ 151.36
$ 145.44
$ 137.08
Domestic banking offices
955
957
957
958
961
Full time equivalent employees
22,101
21,986
22,110
21,927
21,980
____________________
(1)
Includes common stock equivalents.
(2)
Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.
(3)
Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.
(4)
Predominantly residential real estate loans.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in millions)
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Interest income
$ 2,707
$ 2,740
-1 %
$ 11,026
$ 10,224
8 %
Interest expense
979
1,018
-4
4,174
3,109
34
Net interest income
1,728
1,722
-
6,852
7,115
-4
Provision for credit losses
140
225
-38
610
645
-5
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
1,588
1,497
6
6,242
6,470
-4
Other income
Mortgage banking revenues
117
112
4
436
409
7
Service charges on deposit accounts
131
121
9
514
475
8
Trust income
175
159
11
675
680
-1
Brokerage services income
30
26
18
121
102
19
Trading account and other non-hedging
10
11
-20
39
49
-21
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
18
4
407
10
4
158
Other revenues from operations
176
145
20
632
809
-22
Total other income
657
578
14
2,427
2,528
-4
Other expense
Salaries and employee benefits
790
724
9
3,162
2,997
6
Equipment and net occupancy
133
134
-1
512
520
-2
Outside data processing and software
125
114
9
492
437
13
Professional and other services
80
99
-18
344
413
-17
FDIC assessments
24
228
-90
146
315
-54
Advertising and marketing
30
26
17
104
108
-3
Amortization of core deposit and other
13
15
-15
53
62
-15
Other costs of operations
168
110
52
546
527
3
Total other expense
1,363
1,450
-6
5,359
5,379
-
Income before taxes
882
625
41
3,310
3,619
-9
Income taxes
201
143
41
722
878
-18
Net income
$ 681
$ 482
41 %
$ 2,588
$ 2,741
-6 %
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in millions)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Interest income
$ 2,707
$ 2,785
$ 2,789
$ 2,745
$ 2,740
Interest expense
979
1,059
1,071
1,065
1,018
Net interest income
1,728
1,726
1,718
1,680
1,722
Provision for credit losses
140
120
150
200
225
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
1,588
1,606
1,568
1,480
1,497
Other income
Mortgage banking revenues
117
109
106
104
112
Service charges on deposit accounts
131
132
127
124
121
Trust income
175
170
170
160
159
Brokerage services income
30
32
30
29
26
Trading account and other non-hedging
10
13
7
9
11
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
18
(2)
(8)
2
4
Other revenues from operations
176
152
152
152
145
Total other income
657
606
584
580
578
Other expense
Salaries and employee benefits
790
775
764
833
724
Equipment and net occupancy
133
125
125
129
134
Outside data processing and software
125
123
124
120
114
Professional and other services
80
88
91
85
99
FDIC assessments
24
25
37
60
228
Advertising and marketing
30
27
27
20
26
Amortization of core deposit and other
13
12
13
15
15
Other costs of operations
168
128
116
134
110
Total other expense
1,363
1,303
1,297
1,396
1,450
Income before taxes
882
909
855
664
625
Income taxes
201
188
200
133
143
Net income
$ 681
$ 721
$ 655
$ 531
$ 482
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
December 31,
(Dollars in millions)
2024
2023
Change
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 1,909
$ 1,731
10 %
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
18,873
28,069
-33
Trading account
101
106
-4
Investment securities
34,051
26,897
27
Loans and leases:
Commercial and industrial
61,481
57,010
8
Real estate - commercial
26,764
33,003
-19
Real estate - consumer
23,166
23,264
-
Consumer
24,170
20,791
16
Total loans and leases
135,581
134,068
1
Less: allowance for credit losses
2,184
2,129
3
Net loans and leases
133,397
131,939
1
Goodwill
8,465
8,465
-
Core deposit and other intangible assets
94
147
-36
Other assets
11,215
10,910
3
Total assets
$ 208,105
$ 208,264
- %
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 46,020
$ 49,294
-7 %
Interest-bearing deposits
115,075
113,980
1
Total deposits
161,095
163,274
-1
Short-term borrowings
1,060
5,316
-80
Accrued interest and other liabilities
4,318
4,516
-4
Long-term borrowings
12,605
8,201
54
Total liabilities
179,078
181,307
-1
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred
2,394
2,011
19
Common
26,633
24,946
7
Total shareholders' equity
29,027
26,957
8
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 208,105
$ 208,264
- %
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in millions)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 1,909
$ 2,216
$ 1,778
$ 1,695
$ 1,731
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
18,873
24,417
24,792
32,144
28,069
Trading account
101
102
99
99
106
Investment securities
34,051
32,327
29,894
28,496
26,897
Loans and leases
Commercial and industrial
61,481
61,012
60,027
57,897
57,010
Real estate - commercial
26,764
28,683
29,532
32,416
33,003
Real estate - consumer
23,166
23,019
23,003
23,076
23,264
Consumer
24,170
23,206
22,440
21,584
20,791
Total loans and leases
135,581
135,920
135,002
134,973
134,068
Less: allowance for credit losses
2,184
2,204
2,204
2,191
2,129
Net loans and leases
133,397
133,716
132,798
132,782
131,939
Goodwill
8,465
8,465
8,465
8,465
8,465
Core deposit and other intangible assets
94
107
119
132
147
Other assets
11,215
10,435
10,910
11,324
10,910
Total assets
$ 208,105
$ 211,785
$ 208,855
$ 215,137
$ 208,264
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 46,020
$ 47,344
$ 47,729
$ 50,578
$ 49,294
Interest-bearing deposits
115,075
117,210
112,181
116,618
113,980
Total deposits
161,095
164,554
159,910
167,196
163,274
Short-term borrowings
1,060
2,605
4,764
4,795
5,316
Accrued interest and other liabilities
4,318
4,167
4,438
4,527
4,516
Long-term borrowings
12,605
11,583
11,319
11,450
8,201
Total liabilities
179,078
182,909
180,431
187,968
181,307
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred
2,394
2,394
2,744
2,011
2,011
Common
26,633
26,482
25,680
25,158
24,946
Total shareholders' equity
29,027
28,876
28,424
27,169
26,957
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 208,105
$ 211,785
$ 208,855
$ 215,137
$ 208,264
Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates
Three months ended
Change in balance
Year ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31, 2024 from
December 31,
Change
(Dollars in millions)
2024
2024
2023
September 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
in
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
2024
2023
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
balance
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
$ 23,602
4.80 %
$ 25,491
5.43 %
$ 30,153
5.48 %
-7 %
-22 %
$ 27,244
5.33 %
$ 26,202
5.19 %
4 %
Trading account
102
3.37
101
3.40
123
3.80
1
-17
102
3.42
133
3.20
-24
Investment securities
33,679
3.88
31,023
3.70
27,490
3.13
9
23
30,755
3.64
27,932
3.09
10
Loans and leases:
Commercial and industrial
60,704
6.56
59,779
7.01
55,420
7.01
2
10
58,871
6.90
54,271
6.71
8
Real estate - commercial
27,896
6.25
29,075
6.27
33,455
6.54
-4
-17
30,271
6.32
34,473
6.33
-12
Real estate - consumer
23,088
4.45
22,994
4.41
23,339
4.25
-
-1
23,056
4.36
23,614
4.11
-2
Consumer
24,035
6.65
22,903
6.72
20,556
6.42
5
17
22,519
6.63
20,380
6.03
10
Total loans and leases
135,723
6.17
134,751
6.38
132,770
6.33
1
2
134,717
6.31
132,738
6.07
1
Total earning assets
193,106
5.60
191,366
5.82
190,536
5.73
1
1
192,818
5.74
187,005
5.50
3
Goodwill
8,465
8,465
8,465
-
-
8,465
8,473
-
Core deposit and other intangible assets
100
113
154
-11
-35
120
177
-32
Other assets
10,182
9,637
9,597
6
6
9,817
9,742
1
Total assets
$ 211,853
$ 209,581
$ 208,752
1 %
1 %
$ 211,220
$ 205,397
3 %
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing deposits
Savings and interest-checking
deposits
$ 102,127
2.44 %
$ 98,295
2.65 %
$ 93,365
2.58 %
4 %
9 %
$ 97,824
2.57 %
$ 89,489
1.95 %
9 %
Time deposits
15,958
3.95
17,052
4.19
21,224
4.30
-6
-25
18,339
4.26
17,131
3.92
7
Total interest-bearing deposits
118,085
2.64
115,347
2.88
114,589
2.90
2
3
116,163
2.84
106,620
2.27
9
Short-term borrowings
2,563
4.93
4,034
5.60
5,156
5.27
-36
-50
4,440
5.45
5,758
5.07
-23
Long-term borrowings
11,665
5.57
11,394
5.83
7,901
5.70
2
48
11,083
5.76
7,296
5.49
52
Total interest-bearing liabilities
132,313
2.94
130,775
3.22
127,646
3.17
1
4
131,686
3.17
119,674
2.60
10
Noninterest-bearing deposits
46,554
46,158
50,124
1
-7
47,260
55,474
-15
Other liabilities
4,279
3,923
4,482
9
-5
4,222
4,350
-3
Total liabilities
183,146
180,856
182,252
1
-
183,168
179,498
2
Shareholders' equity
28,707
28,725
26,500
-
8
28,052
25,899
8
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 211,853
$ 209,581
$ 208,752
1 %
1 %
$ 211,220
$ 205,397
3 %
Net interest spread
2.66
2.60
2.56
2.57
2.90
Contribution of interest-free funds
.92
1.02
1.05
1.01
.93
Net interest margin
3.58 %
3.62 %
3.61 %
3.58 %
3.83 %
Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Dollars in millions, except per share)
Income statement data
Net income
Net income
$ 681
$ 482
$ 2,588
$ 2,741
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
10
12
42
48
Net operating income
$ 691
$ 494
$ 2,630
$ 2,789
Earnings per common share
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 3.86
$ 2.74
$ 14.64
$ 15.79
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
.06
.07
.24
.29
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
$ 3.92
$ 2.81
$ 14.88
$ 16.08
Other expense
Other expense
$ 1,363
$ 1,450
$ 5,359
$ 5,379
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
(13)
(15)
(53)
(62)
Noninterest operating expense
$ 1,350
$ 1,435
$ 5,306
$ 5,317
Efficiency ratio
Noninterest operating expense (numerator)
$ 1,350
$ 1,435
$ 5,306
$ 5,317
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$ 1,740
$ 1,735
$ 6,902
$ 7,169
Other income
657
578
2,427
2,528
Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
18
4
10
4
Denominator
$ 2,379
$ 2,309
$ 9,319
$ 9,693
Efficiency ratio
56.8 %
62.1 %
56.9 %
54.9 %
Balance sheet data
Average assets
Average assets
$ 211,853
$ 208,752
$ 211,220
$ 205,397
Goodwill
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,473)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(100)
(154)
(120)
(177)
Deferred taxes
29
39
33
44
Average tangible assets
$ 203,317
$ 200,172
$ 202,668
$ 196,791
Average common equity
Average total equity
$ 28,707
$ 26,500
$ 28,052
$ 25,899
Preferred stock
(2,394)
(2,011)
(2,344)
(2,011)
Average common equity
26,313
24,489
25,708
23,888
Goodwill
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,473)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(100)
(154)
(120)
(177)
Deferred taxes
29
39
33
44
Average tangible common equity
$ 17,777
$ 15,909
$ 17,156
$ 15,282
At end of quarter
Total assets
Total assets
$ 208,105
$ 208,264
Goodwill
(8,465)
(8,465)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(94)
(147)
Deferred taxes
28
37
Total tangible assets
$ 199,574
$ 199,689
Total common equity
Total equity
$ 29,027
$ 26,957
Preferred stock
(2,394)
(2,011)
Common equity
26,633
24,946
Goodwill
(8,465)
(8,465)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(94)
(147)
Deferred taxes
28
37
Total tangible common equity
$ 18,102
$ 16,371
____________________
(1)
After any related tax effect.
Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
(Dollars in millions, except per share)
Income statement data
Net income
Net income
$ 681
$ 721
$ 655
$ 531
$ 482
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
10
10
10
12
12
Net operating income
$ 691
$ 731
$ 665
$ 543
$ 494
Earnings per common share
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 3.86
$ 4.02
$ 3.73
$ 3.02
$ 2.74
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
.06
.06
.06
.07
.07
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
$ 3.92
$ 4.08
$ 3.79
$ 3.09
$ 2.81
Other expense
Other expense
$ 1,363
$ 1,303
$ 1,297
$ 1,396
$ 1,450
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
(13)
(12)
(13)
(15)
(15)
Noninterest operating expense
$ 1,350
$ 1,291
$ 1,284
$ 1,381
$ 1,435
Efficiency ratio
Noninterest operating expense (numerator)
$ 1,350
$ 1,291
$ 1,284
$ 1,381
$ 1,435
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$ 1,740
$ 1,739
$ 1,731
$ 1,692
$ 1,735
Other income
657
606
584
580
578
Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
18
(2)
(8)
2
4
Denominator
$ 2,379
$ 2,347
$ 2,323
$ 2,270
$ 2,309
Efficiency ratio
56.8 %
55.0 %
55.3 %
60.8 %
62.1 %
Balance sheet data
Average assets
Average assets
$ 211,853
$ 209,581
$ 211,981
$ 211,478
$ 208,752
Goodwill
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(100)
(113)
(126)
(140)
(154)
Deferred taxes
29
28
30
33
39
Average tangible assets
$ 203,317
$ 201,031
$ 203,420
$ 202,906
$ 200,172
Average common equity
Average total equity
$ 28,707
$ 28,725
$ 27,745
$ 27,019
$ 26,500
Preferred stock
(2,394)
(2,565)
(2,405)
(2,011)
(2,011)
Average common equity
26,313
26,160
25,340
25,008
24,489
Goodwill
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(100)
(113)
(126)
(140)
(154)
Deferred taxes
29
28
30
33
39
Average tangible common equity
$ 17,777
$ 17,610
$ 16,779
$ 16,436
$ 15,909
At end of quarter
Total assets
Total assets
$ 208,105
$ 211,785
$ 208,855
$ 215,137
$ 208,264
Goodwill
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(94)
(107)
(119)
(132)
(147)
Deferred taxes
28
30
31
34
37
Total tangible assets
$ 199,574
$ 203,243
$ 200,302
$ 206,574
$ 199,689
Total common equity
Total equity
$ 29,027
$ 28,876
$ 28,424
$ 27,169
$ 26,957
Preferred stock
(2,394)
(2,394)
(2,744)
(2,011)
(2,011)
Common equity
26,633
26,482
25,680
25,158
24,946
Goodwill
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,465)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(94)
(107)
(119)
(132)
(147)
Deferred taxes
28
30
31
34
37
Total tangible common equity
$ 18,102
$ 17,940
$ 17,127
$ 16,595
$ 16,371
____________________
(1)
After any related tax effect.
