G-P Closed 2024 with Best Quarter in Company History and Reported Impressive 289% Growth Over the Last Four Years; Redefining Possibility in Global Business

G-P continued to lead the global employment market and introduced the next era of HR with G-P Gia, the world's first AI-powered HR compliance advisor

BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REMOTE FIRST COMPANY -- G-P (Globalization Partners) , recognized as the undisputed leader in global employment by industry analysts, today announced record momentum and growth in 2024, achieving its best quarter in history in Q4 2024 and reporting a 289% increase in revenue growth over the past four years.

In 2024, G-P continued to lead the global employment market with its innovation in AI-enabled employment of record (EOR) and global employment solutions and redefined the future of work and AI with the introduction of G-P Gia, the world's first AI-powered HR compliance advisor. G-P's unwavering commitment to delivering excellence and innovative technology is reflected in a 129% increase in customer base over the last four years, the highest customer satisfaction in the industry, and, for the fourth consecutive year, earning the top position in all EOR industry analyst reports.

"G-P recognizes AI's pivotal role in shaping the future of business and humanity, and in 2024, we introduced groundbreaking AI products and innovations that are paving the way for the next era of HR and empowering the future of work," said Nicole Sahin, founder and CEO of G-P. "In the face of complex business demands and challenges, we're enabling more organizations than ever to thrive in the global economy and seize every opportunity for their business."

"G-P has a history of innovation and seeing around corners in preparation for what's next. And we're proud to continue to bring new products to market while remaining profitable and cashflow positive, with a continuously accelerating growth trajectory," Sahin continued.

The impact of AI on global business is clear and G-P is at the forefront of the AI revolution. In 2024, G-P:

Introduced G-P Gia , helping companies efficiently and compliantly navigate the complexities of global employment, reducing reliance on costly consultants and helping HR teams and professionals worldwide cut the cost and time of compliance by up to 95%. G-P Gia can benefit all companies, at any stage of their hiring and global employment journey, regardless if they are a current G-P customer.

, helping companies efficiently and compliantly navigate the complexities of global employment, reducing reliance on costly consultants and helping HR teams and professionals worldwide cut the cost and time of compliance by up to 95%. G-P Gia can benefit all companies, at any stage of their hiring and global employment journey, regardless if they are a current G-P customer. Delivered agentic AI capabilities throughout its EOR and Contractor products, including AI-powered onboarding to provide contextual compliance-assured insights and support in real-time, customizing the onboarding experience and streamlining hiring workflows for both employers and employees.

Received recognition as the undisputed leader in all industry analyst reports. EOR industry analyst firms, including the Everest Group, the IEC Group and Nelson Hall, ranked G-P in the highest position in their 2024 global EOR market analysis reports touting consistent excellence in technology, AI innovation and the company's best-in-class partnership ecosystem.

In 2024, the company also enhanced its strategic partner program. The company added Cloudpay, TMF Group, SAP and Zucchetti as new partners, and enhanced other already-existing partnerships with the largest, best-in-class HCM and payroll leaders in the world. In addition, G-P introduced a new reseller program in 2024 to allow partners to directly resell G-P's global employment solutions, including EOR, Contractor and G-P Gia, delivering everything a company needs to hire, onboard, and manage global teams all in one place. By bringing together the strengths of G-P's AI-powered global employment offerings with best-in-class partners, G-P delivers the most comprehensive global HR tech solutions for customers in 180+ countries and is widely considered the preferred "partner of partners" for global employment and global compliance.

G-P also earned many important awards in 2024. Accolades included G-P's inclusion in the 2024 Inc. Power Partners List, 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for the second consecutive year, Best Global Solution in Lighthouse Research & Advisory 2024 HR Tech Awards, and Brandon Hall Group Technology Excellence Awards for the best advance in unique HR or workforce management technology and best generative AI human resource technology.

Learn more about how G-P is enabling the future of work with its innovative, AI-powered global employment solutions here: www.G-P.com .

About G-P

G-P is the recognized leader in global employment, delivering everything companies of all sizes need to manage the full employee lifecycle. G-P offers a robust suite of products, including the world's first AI-based global HR compliance advisor, G-P Gia, and AI-enabled Employer of Record (EOR) and Contractor products. G-P supports teams in 180+ countries with more than a decade of global employment experience, the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts, and its unmatched proprietary knowledge base.

G-P: Global Made Possible

