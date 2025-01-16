Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.01.2025
PR Newswire
16.01.2025 18:06 Uhr
Sandeep Kashyap Joins Trianz as Global Leader for its Technology Alliances

Finanznachrichten News

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a global digital transformation technology solutions and services firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sandeep Kashyap as its Global Leader for Technology Alliances. Sandeep will be part of the Trianz Digital Platforms Business Unit, bringing with him over two decades of experience in cloud partnerships, business development, technology alliances, and marketplaces.

Trianz Logo

Sandeep joins Trianz from Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he spent over seven years in leadership roles. During his tenure at AWS, Sandeep led cloud governance enablement teams, driving cloud adoption across industries. He advanced technology partnerships and broadened AWS Marketplace initiatives, contributing to significant partner-led revenue growth. He also spearheaded key partner programs and initiatives, enhancing partner engagement, and expanding sales pipelines.

Prior to AWS, Sandeep held leadership roles at Harman Consulting Services, Symantec, and Adobe. He managed multi-million-dollar product portfolios, including the $700M+ Storage Foundation line at Symantec, and played a pivotal role in Adobe's transition to subscription-based revenue models.

In his new role, Sandeep will spearhead the development of Trianz' technology ecosystem vision, strategy, and execution, focusing on alliances for flagship platforms such as Concierto and Avrio, as well as upcoming solutions.

Sandeep holds an MBA in IT & Marketing from Amity Business School and certifications in sales and marketing strategies from Northwestern and Cornell Universities. He is also an AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate and a PMP-certified professional, combining technical expertise with strategic acumen to drive transformative growth and innovation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sandeep to Trianz," said Sri Manchala, CEO of Trianz. "His extensive experience in building and scaling technology alliances will be instrumental as we continue to advance our digital platforms and partnerships. We are confident his leadership will significantly contribute to our growth and success."

Please join us in congratulating Sandeep as he takes on this exciting role at Trianz.

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies and accelerates digital evolutions through technology platforms and excellence in execution. Powered by research, technology, and experience, we enable customers transition to a digital enterprise by leveraging new Cloud, Analytics, Digital, Infrastructure and Security adoption and management platforms. With over 2,000 employees worldwide, offices in Silicon Valley, Washington DC Metro, Chicago, Austin, Boston, Seattle, New York, Dubai, Singapore and technology centres in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, Trianz and its partners serve Fortune 1000 and emerging organizations across industries globally. For more information about Trianz, visit www.trianz.com.

Sri Manchala's interview with Bloomberg can be viewed on Partner | Crossing The Digital Faultline & Leading Towards Transformative Success - YouTube. More information about Crossing the Digital Faultline can be found at Crossing the Digital Faultline | Trianz

Trianz Media Team
reach@trianz.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2564521/5041814/Trianz_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sandeep-kashyap-joins-trianz-as-global-leader-for-its-technology-alliances-302353081.html

