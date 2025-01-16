Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Letzte Chance, bevor die Bohrer dieses "Monster"-Vorkommen bei einem 13-Millionen-Unternehmen ansteuern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 872087 | ISIN: FR0000125007 | Ticker-Symbol: GOB
Tradegate
16.01.25
18:13 Uhr
85,46 Euro
+0,48
+0,56 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
84,9685,3419:30
84,7885,5219:31
ACCESSWIRE
16.01.2025 18:26 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Saint-Gobain Celebrates Global Top Employer Certification for Tenth Consecutive Year

Finanznachrichten News

Saint-Gobain one of only 17 companies to receive Global Top Employer Certification in 2025; Certified in 40 countries, including the United States and Canada.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2025 / Saint-Gobain today celebrated its tenth consecutive Global Top Employer certification, receiving the prestigious honor from the Top Employers Institute for 2025. This year, Saint-Gobain is one of only 17 companies around the world to receive this certification that recognizes organizations who have achieved excellence in employee conditions - such as learning, work environment, and career advancement - and are contributing to enriching the world of work.

Saint-Gobain has been recognized this year, and for the past decade, for the company's continued success in executing its global Grow and Impact strategy, which includes a commitment to building a workplace culture based on Trust, Empowerment, and Collaboration. This commitment can be seen in notable progress made in the company's continued work to foster employee well-being and advancing career opportunities in manufacturing.

"We are honored to once again receive global Top Employer Certification from the Top Employer Institute and are proud to have received this label for the tenth consecutive year. As a company that is always committed to building a positive and diverse workplace in manufacturing, this continued recognition reflects a success that takes every single member of our team," said Magda Dexter, Senior Vice-President of Human Resources and Communications at Saint-Gobain North America. "This achievement is a testament to our culture of Trust, Empowerment and Collaboration which allows all of our employees to feel valued and supported in their career journeys at Saint-Gobain. I thank all of my North American colleagues for making it a reality."

In addition to global certification, Saint-Gobain has also been recognized as a Top Employer in North America, the United States, and Canada in 2025.

With over 160 manufacturing locations in the United States and Canada, every current and future member of the company's team plays a vital role in achieving its sustainability goals. A current list of job openings at all Saint-Gobain locations can be found on the company's career website.

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group's commitment is guided by its purpose, "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€47.9 billion in sales in 2023
160,000 employees, locations in 79 countries
Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Saint-Gobain on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Saint-Gobain
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/saint-gobain
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Saint-Gobain



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.