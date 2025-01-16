CHANGES IN MACOMPTA.FR'S SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE

Lagord, January 16, 2025

MACOMPTA.FR (ISIN Code: FR001400NQB6 - Ticker: MLMCA), a provider of software solutions for small business management, announces a change in its shareholding structure.

The Company reports on its shareholding structure as of January 3, 2025. The proportion of floating stock has increased significantly, from 8.24% to 14.37%.

Shareholding structure :

Shareholders October 15, 2024 January 3, 2025 Sylvain HEURTIER 0.56% 0.56% LIMULE CAPITAL* 71.09% 71.16% Historic shareholders 20.11% 13.91% Floating 8.24% 14.37%

*Holding company 100% owned by Sylvain HEURTIER.

About macompta.fr

Founded in 2007 by a chartered accountant, macompta.fr has become a key platform for managing small businesses and associations. With its credo "management accessible to all", this French software company focuses on developing simple, high-performance and affordable software and mobile applications. The company offers a complete range of tools for accounting, tax declarations, invoicing, payroll and expense reporting.

From the beginning, macompta.fr's software has been adopted by over 100,000 users: companies, associations, chartered accountants and consulting professionals serving clients.

In evidence of its success, the platform is now recommended by major banking networks, chartered accountants, corporate management organizations, and national sports federations for associations, such as ASPTT and UNASS.

More information on investisseurs.macompta.fr/en

Contact

Macompta.fr

CEO

Sylvain HEURTIER

investisseurs@macompta.fr

