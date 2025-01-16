BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) will issue a press release detailing fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results on Monday, February 24, 2025, after market close and will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. EST.

Listen-only participants are encouraged to participate and view the supporting presentation via the Internet at investors.bwxt.com. The dial-in numbers for participants are (U.S.) 1-888-596-4144 and (International) 1-646-968-2525; conference ID: 8840673. A replay of the call will remain available on the BWXT website for a limited time.

About BWXT

At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. Headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia, BWXT is a Defense News Top 100 manufacturing and engineering innovator that provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, environmental restoration, nuclear medicine, and space exploration. With approximately 8,700 employees, BWXT has 15 major operating sites in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities. For more information, visit www.bwxt.com. Follow us on LinkedInXFacebook and Instagram

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250116966390/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

John Dobken

Senior Manager, Media Public Relations

202.428.6913 jcdobken@bwxt.com

Investor Contact

Chase Jacobson

Vice President, Investor Relations

980.365.4300 investors@bwxt.com