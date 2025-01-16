Company continues to expand global presence in battery materials space

ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL, a leading global specialty minerals company, today announced it has signed a joint venture (JV) agreement with Shenzhen Dynanonic Co., Ltd. to establish lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode active material (CAM) production in Europe, with an initial investment of approximately €285 million. A new facility at ICL's Sallent, Spain, site is currently in planning stages and will substantially expand the company's battery materials business. The project demonstrates ICL's commitment to developing high-quality solutions for a sustainable supply chain and represents a significant step forward for the company's battery materials portfolio, this time into Europe.

"This expansion builds on our strong, existing upstream position in specialty phosphates globally and leverages the strengths of Dynanonic, a leading producer of battery materials, to develop a significant new market for growth," said Phil Brown, president of the Phosphate Solutions Division of ICL. "The time is right to make this move, as LFP is a critical solution for the future of Europe's energy transition. ICL is excited about this potential investment in Spain, and we are extremely enthusiastic about collaborating with Dynanonic a valued and long-term partner."

"This JV aligns with Dynanonic and ICL's goals and leverages each of our strengths, as we seek to jointly benefit from the development of the lithium-ion battery industry in Europe," said WangBao Ren, vice president of Dynanonic. "Establishing the project in Spain expands our presence in the European market, while ensuring proximity to customers, enhancing our competitiveness, and supporting our vision of becoming a leading global provider of new energy material solutions."

"Automotive OEMs are increasing their usage of LFP to improve the economic competitiveness of EVs," said Isaac Chan, a partner in Roland Berger's automotive practice. "For example, in Europe the LFP share of lithium-ion batteries will more than double to reach 35% by 2030."

Preparation, engineering and permits for the JV site in Sallent, Spain, where ICL previously operated a potash production site, are expected to be followed by construction and subsequent operations. ICL is pleased to repurpose this location and to revitalize the roughly 25 acres of available land, as it takes leadership in bringing mass production of LFP to the EU via Spain. The location has an option for further expansion and is approximately 60 miles from the Port of Barcelona, which is accessible by rail, and is also in good proximity to planned LFP battery plants in Europe.

The JV agreement is subject to material conditions precedent, final investment estimates and regulatory approvals. ICL's share in the facility in Spain will be 80%, with the potential for modifications, pending further investment opportunities.

About ICL

ICL Group is a leading global specialty minerals company, which creates impactful solutions for humanity's sustainability challenges in the food, agriculture and industrial markets. ICL leverages its unique bromine, potash and phosphate resources, its global professional workforce, and its sustainability focused R&D and technological innovation capabilities, to drive the company's growth across its end markets. ICL shares are dual listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs more than 12,000 people worldwide, and its 2023 revenues totaled approximately $7.5 billion.

About Dynanonic

Shenzhen Dynanonic Co., Ltd. (stock code: 300769) has world-leading capabilities in lithium-ion battery core materials R&D and manufacturing, focuses on the R&D and production of nano-lithium iron phosphate and sales, and is committed to supplying core key raw materials for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. Dynanonic develops cathode materials for batteries using nanotechnology and has completely independent intellectual property rights for its products and core technologies. The company has more than 100 patents and has received more than 20 international and national certifications. Dynanonic adheres to the business philosophy of promoting enterprise development by continual technology innovation and product improvement and is also committed to providing safer and more efficient green energy to the world. The company strives to be a leader in Chinese lithium-ion battery materials and, in 2023, Dynanonic produced 213,400 mt of L(M)FP and achieved annual nameplate capacity of 455,000 mt at year-end.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements, many of which can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "estimate" and "potential," among others.

Forward-looking statements appear in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed joint venture (JV), the JV agreement, including the expected terms and conditions contained therein, timing for construction and completion of the production facility, estimated capital expenditures related to the production facility and intentions regarding obtaining market leadership in the European market for battery materials. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to: estimates, forecasts and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, among other things, construction and additional costs related to the establishment of the production facility, business and financial prospects, financial multiples and accretion estimates, future trends, plans, strategies, positioning, objectives and expectations, general economic, market and business conditions, supply chain and logistics disruptions, energy storage and electric vehicle growth, global unrest and conflict, governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities from all relevant geographies, including changes in government policy, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof, and war or acts of terror and/or political, economic and military instability in Israel and its region, including the current state of war declared in Israel and any resulting disruptions to our supply and production chains. As a result of the foregoing, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release concerning the timing of the transaction, or other more specific risks and uncertainties facing ICL, such as those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on March 14, 2024, as such risk factors may be updated from time to time in its Current Reports on Form 6-K and other filings ICL makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Forward-looking statements refer only to the date they are made, and the company does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments or to publicly release any revisions to these statements in order to reflect later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

