LOWELL (dpa-AFX) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings totaled $155.5 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $153.5 million, or $1.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.8% to $3.146 billion from $3.303 billion last year.JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q4): $155.5 Mln. vs. $153.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.53 vs. $1.47 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.146 Bln vs. $3.303 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX