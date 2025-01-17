CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.The aussie slipped to nearly a 1-month low of 96.26 against the yen and a 2-day low of 1.6614 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 96.48 and 1.6589, respectively.Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie edged down to 0.6195 and 0.8923 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.6210 and 0.8939, respectively.If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 94.00 against the yen, 1.69 against the euro, 0.60 against the greenback and 0.91 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX