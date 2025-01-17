BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The yen rose to more than a 1-month high of 159.73 against the euro, nearly a 1-1/2-month high of 189.42 against the pound and nearly a 1-month high of 154.98 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 160.05, 190.08 and 155.37, respectively.Against the Swiss franc, the yen edged up to 170.26 from Thursday's closing value of 170.51.If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find support around 157.00 against the euro, 187.00 against the pound, 151.00 against the greenback and 167.00 against the franc.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX