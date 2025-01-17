DJ Amundi Global Corp SRI 1-5Y UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Corp SRI 1-5Y UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) (GCSG LN) Amundi Global Corp SRI 1-5Y UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jan-2025 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Corp SRI 1-5Y UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 16-Jan-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 51.9426 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3453374 CODE: GCSG LN ISIN: LU2382233182 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2382233182 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GCSG LN Sequence No.: 371337 EQS News ID: 2070001 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 17, 2025 03:26 ET (08:26 GMT)