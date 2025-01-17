Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Letzte Chance, bevor die Bohrer dieses "Monster"-Vorkommen bei einem 13-Millionen-Unternehmen ansteuern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.01.2025 10:06 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

International Nut & Dried Fruit Council (INC): Study Shows Longer-Term Mixed Nut Consumption May Reduce Cardiovascular Risk in Older Adults

Finanznachrichten News

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Results from a study funded by the International Nut and Dried Fruit Council have been published in the journal Nutrients.[1] The study showed that longer-term consumption of mixed nuts may lower cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk in older adults with obesity or overweight, potentially aiding in the development of accessible dietary interventions to improve cardiovascular health in at-risk populations.

International Nut & Dried Fruit Council (INC) Logo

The newly published study builds on earlier research that showed consuming mixed nuts over a long-term period significantly reduced total and LDL ('bad') cholesterol levels. It aimed to provide a more comprehensive understanding of the relationship between nut consumption and lipoprotein-related CVD risk.

The study found that eating mixed nuts significantly improved blood lipid levels, creating a more heart-healthy profile, including changes in certain lipoprotein subclasses related to better heart health. The results provide deeper insights into how nuts can influence blood lipids.

Dr. Peter Joris and Dr. Kevin Nijssen from Maastricht University, Netherlands, stated, "Based on these results, we have concluded that incorporating mixed nuts into the diet may contribute to reduce the risk of CVD in older adults."

The study was a randomized, controlled crossover trial that analyzed the effects of the daily consumption of mixed nuts on lipoprotein particle levels in older adults with obesity or overweight. Twenty-eight participants completed two 16-week phases: a control period with no nut consumption and an intervention period where they consumed 60 grams/day of mixed nuts (15 g each of walnuts, pistachios, cashews, and hazelnuts). The two phases were separated by an 8-week washout period. The investigators evaluated the effect of nut consumption on lipoprotein particle numbers, sizes, and lipid content across various lipoprotein subclasses using an advanced NMR metabolomics platform.

About the INC

The INC is the global umbrella organization for the nut and dried fruit industry, representing over 900 companies across 85 countries and 85% of global trade. Its mission is to drive sustainable growth and serve as the leading authority on health, nutrition, statistics, food safety, and international standards for nuts and dried fruits.

[1] Nijssen, K. M. R., Chavez-Alfaro, M. A., Joris, P. J., Plat, J., & Mensink, R. P. (2025). Effects of Longer-Term Mixed Nut Consumption on Lipoprotein Particle Concentrations in Older Adults with Overweight or Obesity. Nutrients, 17(1), 8. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu17010008

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2451960/4791070/INC_Nutfruit_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/study-shows-longer-term-mixed-nut-consumption-may-reduce-cardiovascular-risk-in-older-adults-302354118.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.