BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.The Swiss franc rose to a 4-month high of 1.1088 against the pound, from an early low of 1.1149.Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the franc advanced to 2-day highs of 0.9367 and 0.9097 from early lows of 0.9387 and 0.9130, respectively.The franc edged up to 171.15 against the yen, from an early low of 170.26.If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.09 against the pound, 0.92 against the euro, 0.87 against the greenback and 176.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX