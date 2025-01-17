Anzeige
Freitag, 17.01.2025
PR Newswire
17.01.2025 12:06 Uhr
Truist Financial Corporation: Truist reports fourth quarter 2024 results

Finanznachrichten News

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) reported its fourth quarter 2024 results today. Investors can access the live fourth quarter 2024 earnings call at 8 a.m. ET today by webcast or dial-in as follows:

  • Webcast:app.webinar.net/xOqjwYK80mY

  • Dial-in: 1-877-883-0383, passcode 7041380

The earnings release, investor presentation, including an appendix reconciling non-GAAP disclosures, and Truist's Fourth Quarter 2024 Quarterly Performance Summary, which contains detailed financial schedules, are available at Truist's Investor Relations website at https://ir.truist.com/earnings. A replay of the call will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. As a leading U.S. commercial bank, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets across the country. Truist offers a wide range of products and services through our wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $531 billion as of December 31, 2024. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/truist-reports-fourth-quarter-2024-results-302353562.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
