Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 17

17 January 2025

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 16 January 2025

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £49.600million Including current year income and expenses £49.858million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 261.38p Including current year income and expenses 262.74p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 261.58P Including current year income and expenses 262.82p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and

accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000