BIRMINGHAM (ALABAMA) (dpa-AFX) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $508 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $367 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $1.815 billion from $1.811 billion last year.Regions Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q4): $508 Mln. vs. $367 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.56 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.815 Bln vs. $1.811 Bln last year.