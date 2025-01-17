WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) reported fourth quarter net income available to common shareholders of $1.22 billion compared to a loss of $5.17 billion, prior year. Profit per share was $0.91 compared to a loss of $3.87. Adjusted EPS increased to $0.91 from $0.81, a year ago. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.88, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Fourth quarter total revenue - taxable-equivalent - was $5.11 billion compared to $4.94 billion, previous year. Analysts on average had estimated $5.06 billion in revenue.For fiscal 2025, the company expects adjusted revenue - taxable-equivalent - to increase 3.0% to 3.5%. For the first quarter, adjusted revenue - taxable-equivalent - is projected to be down approximately 2% sequentially.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX