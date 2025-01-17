WINONA (dpa-AFX) - Fastenal Co. (FAST) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $262.1 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $266.4 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $1.824 billion from $1.758 billion last year.Fastenal Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q4): $262.1 Mln. vs. $266.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.46 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.824 Bln vs. $1.758 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX