Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Notification and public disclosure of transaction

Freitag, 17.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Letzte Chance, bevor die Bohrer dieses "Monster"-Vorkommen bei einem 13-Millionen-Unternehmen ansteuern
WKN: A14XKG | ISIN: GB00BZ0XWD04 | Ticker-Symbol:
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 17

17 January 2024

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transaction

The Company has been notified that, Luciano Suana, Partner of Menhaden Capital Management LLP, the Company's Portfolio Manager, sold on 17 January 2024 75,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 155.00 pence per share.

As a result of the transaction, Mr Suana holds a total of 2,450,000 Ordinary Shares, representing an aggregate 3.11% of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

020 3709 8733


