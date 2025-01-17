Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Letzte Chance, bevor die Bohrer dieses "Monster"-Vorkommen bei einem 13-Millionen-Unternehmen ansteuern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DHHV | ISIN: US1940145022 | Ticker-Symbol: C520
Frankfurt
17.01.25
08:04 Uhr
44,200 Euro
-0,200
-0,45 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ENOVIS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENOVIS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,00044,60014:09
44,00044,80014:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.01.2025 12:06 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enovis Corporation: Enovis Announces Leadership Change to International Surgical Business

Finanznachrichten News

Wilmington, DE, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis, a global medical technology innovator headquartered in the United States, announced recently that Davide Visentin will succeed Dr. Benjamin Reinmann as President of Enovis International Surgical, effective March 1, 2025.

Visentin is a successful MedTech executive who comes to Enovis with more than 20 years of healthcare experience. Most recently, he was the Vice President and General Manager of the Integrated Diagnostic Solutions Business Unit for BD, where he managed more than 700 employees across 50 countries and gained market share in a very competitive market. Prior to BD, Visentin served as Vice President and General Manager of Europe for Stryker's Joint Replacement and Robotic Division, and Vice President, EMEA, for Johnson & Johnson Depuy Synthes.

"Under Benjamin Reinmann's leadership, Enovis has created a world-class International Surgical Business. We sincerely thank Benjamin for his numerous contributions to the growth and success of both Enovis and Mathys, and especially throughout the critical integration of legacy companies Mathys and LimaCorporate," said Louie Vogt, Group President of Enovis' Reconstructive Business Group. "We are very excited to welcome Davide to Enovis. He is a dynamic leader with a strong track record of successfully growing businesses, a true passion for orthopedics, and the experience and playbook to take our business to the next level."

Visentin has a degree in Computer Science from the University of Milan. He will primarily spend his time in Villanova, Italy, and Bettlach, Switzerland.

"We continue to make great progress with building and growing our International Surgical Business into a global orthopedics leader that is thriving because of our team's commitment to excellence and to going above and beyond every day to create better together," added Vogt. "The momentum we created in 2024 puts us in a strong position to advance our strategic goals, continue gaining market share and drive growth through innovation, all with the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes."

About Enovis

Enovis (NYSE: ENOV) is a global medical technology innovator dedicated to improving lives by developing clinically differentiated solutions that enhance patient outcomes and restore motion for life. We partner with the brightest minds in health to advance care that is smarter, personalized, and more effective, while improving operational efficiency for surgeons and clinicians around the world. Enovis solutions impact the well-being of millions of patients wherever they are on their pathway to health. Learn more about Enovis at www.enovis.com.

Media Contact

Lee Griffin
Vice President, Global Marketing Communications & Digital, Enovis
+1 (469) 794-9760
Lee.Griffin@enovis.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.