Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 17
[17.01.25]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
17.01.25
IE000LZC9NM0
8,066,943.00
USD
0
59,142,871.49
7.3315
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
17.01.25
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,670,222.00
EUR
0
20,722,470.26
5.6461
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
17.01.25
IE000GETKIK8
267,123.00
GBP
0
2,622,665.12
9.8182
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
17.01.25
IE000XIITCN5
612,758.00
GBP
0
4,881,207.77
7.966