Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Letzte Chance, bevor die Bohrer dieses "Monster"-Vorkommen bei einem 13-Millionen-Unternehmen ansteuern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PNZJ | ISIN: CA2548481043 | Ticker-Symbol: DFPP
Tradegate
16.01.25
15:27 Uhr
0,249 Euro
-0,007
-2,73 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DISTRICT METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DISTRICT METALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2490,27317:42
0,2500,27317:42
Dow Jones News
17.01.2025 17:31 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

District Metals Corp.: District Publishes Company Description in Connection with Listing on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden

Finanznachrichten News

DJ District Metals Corp.: District Publishes Company Description in Connection with Listing on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden 

District Metals Corp.: District Publishes Company Description in Connection with Listing on the Nasdaq First North 
Growth Market in Sweden 
 
Vancouver, B.C. January 17, 2025 
 
January 17, 2025 - District Metals Corp. (TSX-V: DMX) (OTCQB: DMXCF) (FRA: DFPP); ("District" or the "Company"). On 
Thursday December 12, 2024 Nasdaq Stockholm AB approved Districts application for admission to trading the Company's 
depositary receipts (the "DMX SDRs") on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market ("Nasdaq First North"). Today, January 17, 
2025, the Company publishes a Company Description, in accordance with Nasdaq First North rules for application. The 
preliminary day for the first day of trading on Nasdaq First North is set to be January 23, 2025, dependent on the 
Company meeting the listing conditions summarized on December 17, 2024. 
 
This Company Description has been approved by Nasdaq Stockholm AB and is available for review here. The Company 
Description is not a prospectus, has not been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. 
Finansinspektionen) and does not contain any offering of shares or any other offering of financial instruments in the 
Company in Sweden or in any other jurisdiction. The Company Description includes, but is not limited to, information 
about the Company's business, the market, financial overview, risk factors and information about the board of 
directors, executive management and corporate governance. 
With the listing of the DMX SDRs on Nasdaq First North, the Company will cease to be a "venture issuer" under Canadian 
securities laws. The Company has applied for exemptive relief from applicable Canadian securities regulatory 
authorities that despite the listing of the DMX SDRs on Nasdaq First North, the Company will continue to be a "venture 
issuer" for the purposes of Canadian securities laws. There is no guarantee that the Company will receive the requested 
relief and receipt of the exemptive relief remains at the discretion of applicable Canadian securities regulatory 
authorities. As of the date of this news release, the Company's application for exemptive relief remains under review 
by applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The Company is proceeding with its listing is Sweden while 
the review by Canadian securities regulatory authorities continues. 
 
 
About Nasdaq First North Growth Market 
 
Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered growth market for small and medium-sized companies in accordance with 
Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as implemented in the national legislation of Denmark, 
Finland and Sweden, and is operated by an exchange within Nasdaq- the group. Issuers on the Nasdaq First North Growth 
Market are not subject to the same rules as issuers on the regulated market, as defined in EU legislation and 
implemented in national legislation. They are instead subject to less extensive rules adapted to smaller growth 
companies. The risks attributable to an investment in an issuer on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market may therefore 
be higher than an investment in an issuer on the regulated market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB approves the application for 
admission trading. All issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market have a 
Certified Adviser who monitors compliance with the rules. Bergs Securities AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. Bergs 
Securities AB does not own any shares in the Company. 
 
Certified Adviser: 
Bergs Securities AB 
Phone: +46 739 49 62 50 
Email: ca@bergssecurities.se 
 
Technical Information 
 
All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Garrett Ainsworth, 
PGeo, President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Ainsworth is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 
43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. 
 
The data disclosed in this news release is related to historical results. District has not undertaken any independent 
investigation of the sampling nor has it independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work in order 
to verify the results. District considers these historical results relevant as the Company is using this data as a 
guide to plan exploration programs. The Company's current and future exploration work includes verification of the 
historical data through drilling. 
 
Mr. Ainsworth has not verified any of the information regarding any of the properties or projects referred to herein 
other than District's properties. Mineralization on any other properties referred to herein is not necessarily 
indicative of mineralization on District's properties. 
 
About District Metals Corp. 
District Metals Corp. is led by industry professionals with a track record of success in the mining industry. The 
Company's mandate is to seek out, explore, and develop prospective mineral properties through a disciplined 
science-based approach to create shareholder value and benefit other stakeholders. 
District is a polymetallic exploration and development company focused on the Viken and Tomtebo Properties in Sweden. 
The Viken Property covers 100% of the uranium-vanadium Viken Deposit, which is an asset with substantial exploration 
and development expenditures that resulted in the definition of historic polymetallic resource estimates in 2010 and 
2014. 
The advanced exploration stage Tomtebo Property is located in the Bergslagen Mining District of south-central Sweden 
and is situated between the historic Falun Mine and Boliden's Garpenberg Mine that are located 25 km to the northwest 
and southeast, respectively. Two historic polymetallic mines and numerous polymetallic showings are located on the 
Tomtebo Property along an approximate 17 km trend that exhibits similar geology, structure, alteration and VMS/SedEx 
style mineralization as other significant mines within the district. 
For further information on the Tomtebo Property, please see the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Update Technical 
Report on the Tomtebo Project, Bergslagen Region of Sweden" dated effective October 15, 2020 and amended and restated 
on February 26, 2021, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. 
On Behalf of the Board of Directors 
"Garrett Ainsworth" 
President and Chief Executive Officer 
(604) 288-4430 
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX 
Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 
Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking Information 
This news release contains certain statements that may be considered "forward-looking information" with respect to the 
Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, 
forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", 
"expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", 
"assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements 
that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be 
achieved" and any similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, predictions, 
indications, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking 
information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent 
management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. Forward-looking information in this news 
release relating to the Company include, among other things statements relating to: the Swedish Government's lifting of 
its moratorium on uranium exploration and mining in Sweden; the benefits and timing of the Nasdaq First North listing 
including whether the Company will complete the Nasdaq First North listing; the Company's exemptive relief application; 
the Company's Swedish polymetallic properties; the Company's planned exploration activities, including its drill target 
strategy and next steps for the Swedish properties; and the Company's interpretations and expectations about the 
results on the Swedish properties. 
These statements and other forward-looking information are based on opinions, assumptions and estimates made by the 
Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future 
developments, as well as other factors that the Company believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, 
as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation, assumptions about: the reliability of historical 
data and the accuracy of publicly reported information regarding past and historic mines in the Bergslagen district; in 
respect of the intention of the Swedish government to eventually lift or amend its moratorium on uranium exploration 
and mining in Sweden; the ability to complete steps to the Nasdaq First North listing and obtain other necessary 
approvals; the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund planned exploration activities, maintain corporate 
capacity; and stability in financial and capital markets. 
Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while 
considered reasonable by the Company as of the date such statements are made, are subject to known and unknown risks, 
uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or 
achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including 
but not limited to risks associated with the following: the reliability of historic data on District's properties; the 
Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to finance planned exploration; that the Swedish government maintains its

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2025 11:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.