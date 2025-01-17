Anzeige
Freitag, 17.01.2025
Letzte Chance, bevor die Bohrer dieses "Monster"-Vorkommen bei einem 13-Millionen-Unternehmen ansteuern
WKN: 576798 | ISIN: US50186Q2021
Frankfurt
17.01.25
13:52 Uhr
12,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
17.01.2025 19:02 Uhr
LG Electronics USA, Inc.: LG Electronics Pledges Support to California Communities Affected by Wildfires

Finanznachrichten News

Much-needed appliances being provided to local shelters, schools, fire stations and to Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / January 17, 2025 / As part of its commitment to support the California communities affected by wildfires, home appliance leader LG Electronics USA announced the first phase of its community resiliency and disaster response efforts.

Through in-kind support, LG is focused on assisting those whose lives have been upended by the disaster by providing $500,000 worth of vital home appliances such as washers, dryers and air purifiers to community shelters, schools, fire stations and other facilities in need.

Support will start with LG Electronics USA providing hundreds of air purifiers to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and will extend to other organizations as well. As a partner in the long-term recovery of the region, the LG global team is working to determine additional assistance, including the potential operation of free mobile laundromats in affected communities.

"LG recognizes the profound impact of the catastrophic wildfires that are consuming entire communities across Southern California," said Chris Jung, President and CEO of LG Electronics North America. "The journey toward better days begins with thoughtful action. While in the midst of a tragedy such as this, we hope easier access to things like fresh clothes and cleaner air can provide a small sense of comfort to those whose lives have been forever impacted.

"We are grateful for the incredible work of the brave first responders and all those working to protect communities," Jung added. "In this initial support, we wanted help as quickly as possible, and we also know that those impacted will need support in the coming weeks, months and years."

About LG Electronics USA
LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics North America
John I. Taylor
john.taylor@lge.com
+1 201 816 2166

LG Electronics USA
Chris De Maria
christopher.demaria@lge.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from LG Electronics USA, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: LG Electronics USA, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lg-electronics-usa-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: LG Electronics USA, Inc.



