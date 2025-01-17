Anzeige
Freitag, 17.01.2025
Dow Jones News
17.01.2025 19:04 Uhr
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Dividend Declaration

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Dividend Declaration 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Dividend Declaration 
17-Jan-2025 / 17:32 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
17 January 2025 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
 
Dividend Declaration 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce an interim dividend payment of 2.09 pence 
per Ordinary Share, being the final interim quarterly dividend in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2024. 
 
This dividend, in combination with the Company's three previous quarterly dividends, represents an annualised rate of 
SONIA plus 4% for the financial year ended 31 December 2024, calculated by reference to the opening net asset value as 
at 1 January 2024, adjusted for the payment of the last dividend in respect of the prior financial year. 
 
As referred to in Part 7 'Taxation' of the Company's prospectus dated 26 September 2018, the directors have chosen to 
apply the 'streaming' regime to part of the dividend payment and the Company has designated the payment as follows: 
 
Interest Distribution per Ordinary Share: 1.53p 
Dividend Distribution per Ordinary Share: 0.56p 
Total Dividend per Ordinary Share:  2.09p 
 
The dividend will be paid on 21 February 2025 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 31 January 2025. The 
ex-dividend date will be 30 January 2025. 
 
 
 
Enquiries: 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
Paula O'Reilly, Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary +44 7936 332 503 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  371373 
EQS News ID:  2070263 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2070263&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2025 12:33 ET (17:33 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
