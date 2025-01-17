DJ Dividend Declaration

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Dividend Declaration 17-Jan-2025 / 17:32 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 January 2025 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Dividend Declaration M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce an interim dividend payment of 2.09 pence per Ordinary Share, being the final interim quarterly dividend in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2024. This dividend, in combination with the Company's three previous quarterly dividends, represents an annualised rate of SONIA plus 4% for the financial year ended 31 December 2024, calculated by reference to the opening net asset value as at 1 January 2024, adjusted for the payment of the last dividend in respect of the prior financial year. As referred to in Part 7 'Taxation' of the Company's prospectus dated 26 September 2018, the directors have chosen to apply the 'streaming' regime to part of the dividend payment and the Company has designated the payment as follows: Interest Distribution per Ordinary Share: 1.53p Dividend Distribution per Ordinary Share: 0.56p Total Dividend per Ordinary Share: 2.09p The dividend will be paid on 21 February 2025 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 31 January 2025. The ex-dividend date will be 30 January 2025. Enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Paula O'Reilly, Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary +44 7936 332 503 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: DIV TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 371373 EQS News ID: 2070263 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 17, 2025