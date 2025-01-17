Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Letzte Chance, bevor die Bohrer dieses "Monster"-Vorkommen bei einem 13-Millionen-Unternehmen ansteuern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
17.01.2025 19:28 Uhr
208 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Replacement: Freetrade Exit and Share Repurchase Programme

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Replacement: Freetrade Exit and Share Repurchase Programme 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Replacement: Freetrade Exit and Share Repurchase Programme 
17-Jan-2025 / 17:56 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The following amendments have been made to the 'Freetrade Exit and Share Repurchase Programme' announcement released on 
16 January 2025 at 10.05am under EQS News ID: 2069201. 
 
The Freetrade exit will generate proceeds of GBP20.4m to Molten Ventures plc. The previous announcement anticipated 
proceeds of GBP22.7m, the announcement has therefore been corrected to reflect the exit values Molten Ventures plc's 
stake at 17% above the 30 September 2024 holding value of GBP17m, delivering a multiple on invested capital of 1.5x. 
 
All other details remain unchanged. The full amended text is shown below. 
 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten Ventures", "Molten", "the "Group" or the "Company") 
Freetrade Exit and Share Repurchase Programme 
Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing 
high-growth digital technology businesses, today announces that Freetrade, the fast-growing, commission free 
self-directed investment platform, has agreed terms to be acquired by the FTSE 250 company IG Group (LSE: IGG) which 
provides online trading platforms and educational resources around the globe. 
Molten first invested in Freetrade in the Series A in 2019. This deal values Molten's stake 17% above the 30 September 
2024 holding value of GBP17 million and will deliver a 1.5x multiple on invested capital. Completion is subject to 
regulatory approvals, with proceeds currently expected in mid-2025. 
Including the anticipated proceeds from this transaction, the Group's realisations during the current financial year 
now stand at over GBP150 million, subject to regulatory approval, exceeding the original guidance given of GBP100 million. 
These realisations have delivered on average a 2.5x multiple on invested capital providing further validation for 
Molten's valuation process, investment approach and active portfolio management. Molten will continue to deploy 
proceeds from realisations into exceptional primary and secondary investments. 
In line with our previously stated intentions to allocate a minimum of 10% of realisation proceeds towards share 
buybacks, Molten Ventures intends to commence a further GBP5 million share repurchase programme (the "Programme"). The 
Company will continue to keep its capital allocation policy under review, balancing the pipeline of new investment 
opportunities against the ability to drive returns to shareholders through the Programme whilst maintaining sufficient 
reserves. 
Ben Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer of Molten Ventures, commented: 
"As part of our approach to active portfolio management, we have worked closely with Freetrade over the years to 
support their growth and success. This exit is a strong start to 2025 for Molten and our ability to back and scale 
leading digital businesses. The additional capital resources will enable us to commence a further share repurchase 
programme, recognising the prevailing discounted levels of our shares." 
-ENDS- 
Enquiries 
Molten Ventures plc 
                          +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Ben Wilkinson (Chief Executive Officer) 
                          ir@molten.vc 
Andrew Zimmermann (Interim Chief Financial Officer) 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis                    +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
                          +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Don Harrington 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
Sodali 
                          +44 (0)7970 246 725/ 
Public relations 
                          +44 (0)771 324 6126 
Elly Williamson 
                          molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 30 September 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 100+ companies, 18 of which represent our Core Portfolio holdings and account for 61% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our core companies include Revolut, Thought Machine, Coachhub, Form3, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with aspirations for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600 million to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  371372 
EQS News ID:  2070213 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2070213&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 17, 2025 12:56 ET (17:56 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.