DJ Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist (USHY LN) Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jan-2025 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Jan-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 94.0946 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 854594 CODE: USHY LN ISIN: LU1435356149 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1435356149 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USHY LN Sequence No.: 371439 EQS News ID: 2070495 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 20, 2025 03:09 ET (08:09 GMT)