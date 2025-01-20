BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices continued to decline in December, though at the slowest pace in fourteen months, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.Producer and import prices dropped 0.9 percent year-on-year in December, following a 1.5 percent decline in November. Prices have been falling since May 2023.However, the latest decline was the weakest since October last year, when prices had risen the same 0.9 percent.The producer price index edged down 0.1 percent annually in December, and import prices registered a decrease of 2.6 percent.On a monthly basis, producer and import prices remained flat in December versus a 0.6 percent decline in November. The monthly outcome was largely driven by higher prices for cocoa and chocolate products.The average annual rate of decrease in producer and import prices was 1.7 percent in 2024, due to lower prices for pharmaceutical products.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX