OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.The euro rose to nearly a 5-month high of 0.8474 against the pound and a 5-day high of 161.29 against the yen, from early lows of 0.8437 and 160.32, respectively.Against the Swiss franc and the Canadian dollar, the euro advanced to near 2-week highs of 0.9423 and 1.4930 from early lows of 0.9401 and 1.4870, respectively.The euro edged up to 1.0319 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.0279.If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.85 against the pound, 166.00 against the yen, 0.95 against the franc, 1.51 against the loonie and 1.04 against the greenback.