Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 20

20 January 2025

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 17 January 2025

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £50.140million Including current year income and expenses £50.399million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 264.23p Including current year income and expenses 265.60p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 264.17p Including current year income and expenses 265.41p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

